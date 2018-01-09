TPR chair appointed for second term

Mark Boyle will serve a second term as non-executive chair of The Pensions Regulator, the Department for Work and Pensions has announced.

Boyle’s second term will start from 1 April 2018 for the three years to 31 March 2021.

TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb welcomed Boyle’s reappointment.

She says: “Mark has been our chair since April 2014, leading the board through a period of intense and rapid change in pension policy. At the same time, he has been instrumental in evolving our board and working with me to develop our executive team during this period, ensuring we are well-equipped to play our part in meeting the challenges ahead.”

Boyle has previously been chief operating officer at the shareholder executive, which is a team at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. He also worked for FTSE companies Compass Group and Rentokil Initial.