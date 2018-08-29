Money Marketing
Regulator asks DB schemes to review transfer values

Sign-Signing-Letter-Contract-Business-700.jpgThe Pensions Regulator has sent a letter to trustees at defined benefit schemes saying it expects transfer values to be reviewed if there are concerns over their sustainability.

The letter has been sent to several large pension schemes experiencing a large volume of transfers as part of a drive to protect members from unsuitable transfers and from pension scams.

It was obtained in response to a Freedom of Information request by Royal London and notes that if trustees offer overly generous transfer values to those leaving the scheme this could be to the detriment of those left behind.

A critical part of the letter addressed to the trustees makes clear the regulator expects trustees to take advice from their scheme actuary on transfer values “in light of recent events concerning your scheme sponsors”.

It adds this would allow trustees to to judge whether a reduction or further reduction should be applied to transfer values in light of an assessment of covenant strength.

TPR’s role in monitoring transfers out of DB schemes has received attention in the context of British Steel where it admitted more could have been done to help members understand the consequences of leaving.

Commenting on the correspondence, Royal London director of policy Steve Webb says: “I would hope that well run pension schemes would be taking expert advice when deciding how much to offer to members wishing to transfer out.

“But the regulator’s letter is a helpful reminder to all schemes that they need to be fair not only to those transferring out but also those left behind, especially where the scheme in question is in deficit.”

