TPR appoints new chief executive to start in April 2019

By
Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

The Pensions Regulator has appointed Charles Counsell as its new chief executive to replace departing head Lesley Titcomb.

Counsell will begin work at the start of April 2019 and joins from the Money Advice Service where he is currently chief executive.

He was previously executive director of automatic enrolment at TPR and led the delivery of the programme which has resulted in nearly ten million more people saving into a workplace pension.

Counsell spent six years in this role and was awarded an OBE in 2017 for services to workplace pension reform.

In his time at TPR, the automatic enrolment programme led to more than 7.5 million workers newly saving into a workplace pension from over 500,000 employers.

Pensions minister Guy Opperman says: “TPR has an increasingly important role to play in ensuring schemes are operating responsibly to protect savers’ investments, with almost 10 million more people brought into a workplace pension by this government’s reforms.

“Charles Counsell has outstanding pedigree and a wealth of experience, and I’m looking forwarding to working with him.”

Titcomb who finishes her term at the end of February was praised by TPR chairman Mark Boyle who says she has done a superb job over the last four years in driving the transformation of TPR.

He adds: “We are now a very different organisation and I want to thank her for all that she has achieved.

“Charles takes over a much strengthened position from which to continue this transformation so that TPR is better able to fulfil its statutory objectives and meet the challenges that the pensions sector will face in the future.”

