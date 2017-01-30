Towry name axed in Tilney rebrand

Towry and Tilney Bestinvest have rebranded to Tilney Group following the deal to combine the two businesses.

The firm announced the acquisition of Towry for £600m last April with the merger completing in August.

The combined group now has 300 financial planners, investment managers and advisers servicing 100,000 clients across 30 UK offices.

Chief executive Peter Hall says: “The rebrand is a very significant moment for us, demonstrating that the 2016 integration of Tilney Bestinvest and Towry is now complete. We are truly one business built on the combined strengths of the legacy firms and with a clear and compelling service proposition which is reflected in a new, fresh visual images and logo.

“We have now entered a new organic growth phase and will be investing significantly in building the brand with the launch of a major advertising campaign.

“We are also kicking off a significant recruitment drive to seek out additional high calibre financial planners and investment managers who want to be part of a successful and growing firm that is committed to the very highest standards of professionalism.”