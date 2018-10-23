Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Top rip-offs and sympathy for teachers: The Wells Street Journal

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page on Wells Street

Who grinds your gears?

This week, Money Marketing columnist Paul Lewis took to Twitter, asking his followers to reveal who they feel rips them off the most.

Lewis encouraged Tweeters to contain their frustrations to a “top three”, which ultimately turned out to be the government, the BBC and train companies when amassed.

Many respondents also pointed the finger at insurers who are not upfront about costs, landlords who do not return deposits, banks, mobile providers with too much fine print in their contracts, funeral directors and all types of privatised companies.

One tweet that specifically caught the eye simply said: “My wife.” While not in the remit of Lewis’s suggestion, WSJ applauds its hilarity.

WSJ is also impressed with Lewis’s use of the clever portmanteau “Tweeps” to address his followers and hopes to grow up to be as cool.

The wheels on the bus

WSJ’s correspondents are as guilty as anyone with regards to complaining about long days in the office.

The profession that perhaps still receives the most backlash over the actual hours spent on the ground is teaching, and Informed Choice financial planner Martin Bamford knows a thing or two about it.

Writing on Twitter, Bamford says that swapping tales with his wife, a primary school teacher, in fact makes him grateful to be stuck behind a desk. It would seem Bamford’s wife found herself on a bus full of 10-year-old children on Monday morning. Stuck in the rain and traffic, the bus managed five miles in its first hour on the road.

To add insult to injury, Bamford reported that “one puking” had already occurred.

WSJ wonders how one can repeat breakfast when a bus is close to stationary and sends well wishes to Mrs Bamford and all other teachers!

Out of context

“I live in a constant funk that I’ll be taken out! Seriously, I’m like rhubarb; the more you beat me up, the better I feel!”

First Actuarial director and British Steel campaigner Henry Tapper on conflicts of interest in pensions.

“They don’t appear to understand their own rules…”

QC Jonathan Kirk displayed a definite lack of confidence in the FCA when speaking in court last week

“Thank goodness Beethoven is on BBC Radio 3!”

Money Marketing columnist Paul Lewis finds Twitter is doing his head in

Separated at birth

Quilter Investors head of communications Michael Glenister

English filmmaker Louis Theroux

Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

Recommended

SJP plans 10-day blackout for replatforming

Advice giant St James’s Place will block access to its investment platform for 10 days while it migrates services to a new provider. SJP tells Money Marketing that the work will affect online service ability for clients between 19 October and 29 October. A spokesman says: “SJP will carry out essential maintenance to our systems as part […]

business property relief

Tony Wickenden: IHT planning faces a critical moment

Advisers are placing more importance on this tax, just as the OTS readies recommendations for its simplification I was fortunate enough to be asked to speak at an event run by Cicero Group earlier this month. Cicero was presenting some interesting adviser research on inheritance tax, and my job was to talk about it in the […]

Scheme pays explained

By Fiona Hanrahan, senior product insight and technical support analyst We’ve received lots of queries on scheme pays and when it can be used. This article explains how it works and the conditions which apply. What is ‘scheme pays’? If an individual exceeds the annual allowance (AA) and an AA tax charge is due, they […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Schroders and Lloyds team up for advice partnership

Schroders and Lloyds Banking Group have joined forces for a financial planning and wealth management proposition for wealthy clients. The new business aims to address the “growing gap in the advice market” through a personalised, advice-led proposition. The partnership will bolster Schroders’ expansion into the UK wealth management market, while Lloyds says it will help develop […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com