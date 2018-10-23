Top rip-offs and sympathy for teachers: The Wells Street Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page on Wells Street



Who grinds your gears?

This week, Money Marketing columnist Paul Lewis took to Twitter, asking his followers to reveal who they feel rips them off the most.

Lewis encouraged Tweeters to contain their frustrations to a “top three”, which ultimately turned out to be the government, the BBC and train companies when amassed.

Many respondents also pointed the finger at insurers who are not upfront about costs, landlords who do not return deposits, banks, mobile providers with too much fine print in their contracts, funeral directors and all types of privatised companies.

One tweet that specifically caught the eye simply said: “My wife.” While not in the remit of Lewis’s suggestion, WSJ applauds its hilarity.

WSJ is also impressed with Lewis’s use of the clever portmanteau “Tweeps” to address his followers and hopes to grow up to be as cool.

The wheels on the bus

WSJ’s correspondents are as guilty as anyone with regards to complaining about long days in the office.

The profession that perhaps still receives the most backlash over the actual hours spent on the ground is teaching, and Informed Choice financial planner Martin Bamford knows a thing or two about it.

Writing on Twitter, Bamford says that swapping tales with his wife, a primary school teacher, in fact makes him grateful to be stuck behind a desk. It would seem Bamford’s wife found herself on a bus full of 10-year-old children on Monday morning. Stuck in the rain and traffic, the bus managed five miles in its first hour on the road.

To add insult to injury, Bamford reported that “one puking” had already occurred.

WSJ wonders how one can repeat breakfast when a bus is close to stationary and sends well wishes to Mrs Bamford and all other teachers!

Out of context

“I live in a constant funk that I’ll be taken out! Seriously, I’m like rhubarb; the more you beat me up, the better I feel!”

First Actuarial director and British Steel campaigner Henry Tapper on conflicts of interest in pensions.

“They don’t appear to understand their own rules…”

QC Jonathan Kirk displayed a definite lack of confidence in the FCA when speaking in court last week

“Thank goodness Beethoven is on BBC Radio 3!”

Money Marketing columnist Paul Lewis finds Twitter is doing his head in

Separated at birth

Quilter Investors head of communications Michael Glenister

English filmmaker Louis Theroux

