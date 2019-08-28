Money Marketing
Top boss pension realignment ‘step in right direction’

The realignment of pensions for bosses at some of the FTSE 100 companies is a “step in the right” direction but more needs to be done, experts have warned.

Shareholder pressure has forced more FTSE 100 companies to promise they will cut their pension payments for executives, according to data from the Investment Association.

But industry insiders suggest the move is still not enough. The IA reveals that 30 companies have made changes since its campaign in February, based on data from the 2019 AGM season.

The campaign set out new guidance stating that investors wanted executive directors to be paid pension contributions in line with the majority of the workforce.

Companies have now taken a variety of different approaches to reforming executive pensions from reducing pension contributions for incumbent directors and reducing contributions for both existing and future directors.

This includes 17 companies which have committed that any new director will be given a pension contribution in line with the majority of the workforce.

Responding to today’s figures, Hargreaves Lansdown senior analyst Nathan Long says: “Shareholder pressure is beginning to realign the pension perks of top bosses in the biggest companies. Ensuring all workers are treated the same when it comes pension is a positive step, but it would be great to see more companies helping their staff to retire in comfort.

“Rather than settling for meeting minimum contribution levels under auto-enrolment rules, companies could help staff reach higher saving levels by offering to match any extra pension payments they make.”

Aegon pensions director Steve Cameron adds: “It’s positive to see greater transparency around pay and pensions for directors of FTSE 100 companies. Individuals in such roles will often find the lifetime and annual allowances preclude them from having contributions paid into the pension schemes open to employees in general.

“Instead they are likely to receive a cash alternative as part of their remuneration package. Equating the level of this to what employees in general receive is transparent.”

Money Marketing understands most of the top executive pension contributions are paid as cash payments.

This is one of the reasons why shareholders want to see them come down so they do not factor into lifetime and annual allowances.

Also, while there is no breakdown of every company and how the pension interacts with overall salary, shareholders expect there should be no increase in salary as a form of compensation.

