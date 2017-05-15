Top advice names call for financial education in school curriculum

Tisa initiated project backed by household names like Old Mutual and Standard Life

Some of the biggest names in financial advice have backed an industry initiative to get financial education on its primary school curriculum.

Old Mutual Wealth, Standard Life, Prudential and Aviva are among 16 savings and investment companies to have joined forces to back KickStart Money, a financial education programme for children.

Over the next three years, KickStart Money will attempt to reach 18,000 children from age 7 to 11 to encourage positive money managing attitudes by delivering sessions in schools.

The sessions will be delivered to schools by financial education charity MyBnk.

Tisa, which initiated the project, and the programme’s supporters, will also be lobbying for the inclusion of the programme in the primary school curriculum

Tisa director Charles McCready says: “Research shows that intervention at primary school age can be critical to developing a healthy appreciation of money and understanding the importance of saving…We see this initiative as a key pillar to help re-build a national savings culture and create long term financial resilience for future generations.”

Other leading savings and investment firms to have backed the initiative are Aberdeen Asset Management, Alliance Trust Savings and Axa Investment Management.