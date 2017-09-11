Top 10 considerations for advisers when outsourcing to a DFM

Advisers increasingly use DFMs as their investment partner. Cazenove Capital provides due diligence factors for advisers to consider when partnering with a DFM.
UK Government to fall in 2018, Morgan Stanley predicts
Morgan Stanley has placed one in three odds that Jeremy Corbyn will be the UK prime minister by the end of next year as divisions among the Conservatives over soft versus hard Brexit trigger elections in the second half of 2018. The major US bank predicts a two in three chance the UK faces a […]
Active or passive? Art or science?
How do you choose between active and passive? Is it art or is it science? Is it really one or the other? Many people approach this decision thinking the outcome is either one thing or the other. You either expect your manager will outperform or you don’t. You go 100% active. Or 100% passive. But […]
Scottish Widows eyes Zurich platform acquisition
Sources say announcement could come in a matter of weeks.
Buy-to-let lender lines up £500m IPO
Precise Mortgages’ parent Charter Court Financial Services is close to announcing a £500m flotation on the London Stock Exchange. The firm was looking to sell last year, but switched its attention to floating, and Sky News reports this could be announced this week. Charter Court has hired Royal Bank of Canada, Barclays and EY to help […]
The unconventional becomes the norm
Caspar Rock, Chief Investment Officer, and Richard Jeffrey, Chief Economist, review the state of the economic landscape. It started with an unconventional recession, one that emanated from a near collapse in the financial system but which, in some larger economies, resulted in a comparatively modest increase in unemployment. Then we had unconventional monetary policy, encompassing […]
Openwork aims to convert more mortgage advisers to IFAs
Openwork aims to convert more mortgage advisers to IFAs with a new study programme. The programme, Route to Wealth, is designed to encourage more mortgage advisers to move into pensions and investments. Route to Wealth will be a two-year structured training programme, with all costs paid back by Openwork. Openwork mortgage director John Cupis says: “Over […]
The active/passive choice: determine the right blend for your clients
Creating investment portfolios for clients is a key role for advisers. The choice between active and passive investment strategies is at the heart of this role. Ankul Daga, senior investment strategist at Vanguard, explains a framework for blending active and passive that can help you and your clients. Read more about the active/passive framework, as […]
