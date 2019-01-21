Tony Wickenden: When family investment companies serve better than trusts

There are many tax-efficient benefits to holding funds in a private company whose shareholders are family members

The 2018 autumn Budget confirmed the scheduled reduction of the main rate of corporation tax to 17 per cent from April 2020. Good news for corporates – although, even at its current level of 19 per cent, the UK rate is one of the lowest in the developed world.

With this in mind, advisers should find it unsurprising if small and medium-sized enterprise clients show interest in retaining funds inside their corporate structures that are not needed to pay down debt, or extracted for anything other than purely discretionary personal use or for expenditure for business purposes.

Compared with extraction, for example, the tax lost could easily be less than half.

Yes, by leaving funds inside the company, there will be a continuing need to consider the tax cost of extracting value from the firm through distribution, business sale or liquidation. But in the case of sale or liquidation, there is at least the chance of accessing entrepreneurs’ relief and a resulting capital gains tax rate of 10 per cent on cumulative lifetime qualifying gains of £10m.

And if corporate money is invested in qualifying capital expenditure, up to £1m could qualify for the annual investment allowance, giving 100 per cent deductibility.

Collective investments that are equity-based and not subject to the loan relationship rules will, in most cases, offer the greatest tax attraction to corporate investors: tax-free dividends and corporation tax on gains on realisation deferred until actual disposal.

OK, no more indexation allowance but still appealing. Due care and attention has to be given to the impact on entrepreneurs’ relief and business relief, of course.

Wagging the tax tail

The tax attraction of the corporate structure is something more than a few contractors are aware of. The IR35 provisions for determining whether the client/contractor relationship is effectively an employer/employee relationship is an area that has attracted attention.

As we all accept, the tax tail should never be seen to wag the commercial dog. But when the highest personal income tax rate is 45 per cent and the corporate tax rate is 19 per cent (falling to 17 per cent), might the tax tail start to get some super wagging powers? Well, if so, some consideration may be given to the potential tax benefits of a family investment company.

Aside from the attractive environment for generated income, the establishment of an FIC can be estate planning motivated, representing a bespoke vehicle which can be used as an alternative to a family trust.

Essentially, it is a private company whose shareholders are family members. An FIC enables parents to retain control over assets while accumulating wealth in a tax-efficient manner and facilitating future succession planning.

Surely a trust can do that, no? Well yes, but any transfer that exceeds the settlor’s available nil-rate band will trigger an immediate inheritance tax charge. So how is an FIC structured? There are a few variations on the theme. Here is one example:

The parents provide the funds to the FIC in the form of either interest-free loans or by subscribing for preference shares. This will not be regarded as a transfer of value for IHT purposes and these funds can be extracted from the company later tax-free;

The parents also subscribe for voting shares in the FIC, which give control of the company at shareholder and board level;

The parents could also subscribe for classes of non-voting shares. They can then choose to give non-voting shares to their children (preferably before significant value accrues to those shares). The gift will not be subject to IHT, provided the parents survive for seven years from the date of the gift. The non-voting shares may pay dividends in the future;

The parents could also put funds into a discretionary trust for the benefit of their minor children without triggering an IHT charge, to the extent that their IHT nil-rate bands and annual exemptions are available. The parents should be irrevocably excluded from benefiting under this trust. The trustees then subscribe to a class of non-voting shares in the FIC at market value, i.e. at nominal value if the company is being newly created.

The business could be set up as a UK unlimited company, rather than a limited company, to reduce the filing requirements. However, a small limited company (annual turnover of less than £10.2m, with an average number of employees of no more than 50, even if the balance sheet total exceeds £5.1m) will only need to file abridged accounts with no profit and loss account or directors’ report, and there will be no audit requirement.

An unlimited company will not have the same protection from creditors as a limited one although, assuming the only assets held by the business are, say, investments and not property for example, it is unlikely claims will be brought against it.

Tax implications

As I have already noted, the company will pay corporation tax at 19 per cent, but this is scheduled to reduce to 17 per cent from 1 April 2020. Capital gains realised by the company are chargeable to corporation tax at 19 per cent (falling to 17 per cent by 2020).

This is lower than the current main rate of CGT of 20 per cent (possibly 28 per cent) that would be payable by an individual. Proceeds from the sale of investments can therefore be reinvested in the company, having suffered less tax than would be the case for an individual reinvesting the proceeds of the sale of investments held personally.

The image (below) shows the main tax implications of an FIC.

In addition to the fundamentals outlined above, most dividends received by a UK company are exempt from corporation tax.

Distributions (i.e. dividends) received by a small company are exempt, provided:

The paying company is resident in a territory with which the UK has a double tax treaty with a non-discrimination provision;

The distribution is not interest treated as a distribution;

No tax deduction is given for the dividend outside the UK;

The distribution is not made as part of a tax advantage scheme. (Interest may be treated as a distribution where it is paid in respect of non-commercial securities.)

Distributions received by companies that are not small are exempt if:

They are not interest treated as a distribution;

No tax deduction is given for them outside the UK;

They fall into one or more of the exempt classes.

Most dividends will fall into one or more of the exempt classes. There are general and specific anti-avoidance measures but unless a distribution is paid as a contrived means of avoiding tax on what would otherwise be taxable income for the company, the anti-avoidance provisions should not apply.

Dividends and interest received from overseas may be subject to withholding tax but this might be reduced under the terms of any relevant double tax treaty and it is often easier for a company to obtain the benefit of the treaty rate of withholding tax than for an individual.

In any event, withholding tax can be offset against the UK corporation tax on the corresponding income.

Reliefs

The company should be able to claim a corporation tax deduction for interest on loans taken out against the value of its investments, where the loans are used for the purposes of the company’s business (e.g. acquiring new shares or generally managing its business).Loan interest deductions may be restricted where the total interest payable exceeds £2m per annum (on a group basis).

By contrast, individuals are not eligible to claim tax relief on interest on loans to acquire a portfolio of shares.

Expenses incurred by the company in managing its investments and running its business will be eligible for corporation tax relief.

This will include investment managers’ fees and remuneration paid to employees/directors.

Certain items are not eligible for tax relief, such as the costs of entertaining.

By contrast, an individual investor cannot obtain tax relief on the expenses of managing his share portfolio.

The company will be able to offset items against its taxable income – e.g. interest receivable and taxable dividends (i.e. dividends not exempt) – and capital gains.

Any excess amount can be carried forward and offset against the company’s future taxable profits from its investment business.

So much for the relatively tax-attractive position at the corporate level. How about the shareholders in the company? Well, it is the same as for any holding of shares in a private limited company. There will be income tax on dividends – the effective rate will be up to 38.1 per cent. Nil taxpayers will have no liability, basic rate taxpayers will be taxed at 7.5 per cent, higher rate taxpayers at 32.5 per cent and additional rate taxpayers at 38.1 per cent.

The dividend allowance (note not an exemption) will deliver a rate of 0 per cent up to a cumulative £2,000 of dividends in a tax year.

There would, of course, be income tax and National Insurance on any salaries received by the shareholders – as directors or employees.

There would also be CGT to consider on capital distributions on the liquidation of the company – usually at 20 per cent for higher rate taxpayers to the extent the annual CGT exemption has been used.

Naturally, it would be important to avoid the distribution being taxed as income.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection (a St James’s Place Wealth Management group company). You can find him Tweeting @tecconn