Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tony Wickenden: Tax intervention on diverted profits

By

Tony WickendenA look at HMRC’s attempt to curb arrangements designed by multinationals to erode the UK tax base

The taxation of profits from global business is a subject that is set to run and run. When it is not done well enough, the countries concerned suffer. In some cases, tax loss results from the nature of the transaction and the centre from which the business is carried out or managed. In others, it results from the profits generated in a jurisdiction being booked in a low- or no-tax location.

As you would expect, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is all over this, but definite action is taking some time.

Tony Wickenden: A very modern tax for an increasingly digital world

The UK moved ahead of the curve when it introduced the diverted profits tax, a legislative tool used to counter profit shifting. It is, however, a closely targeted measure, which addresses certain specific arrangements.

What is it?
DPT is focused on contrived arrangements designed to erode the UK tax base. Its primary aim is to ensure the profits taxed in the UK fully reflect the economic activity here. This is consistent with the aims of the OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting project. Specifically, it aims to deter and counteract the diversion of profits from the UK by large groups that either:

  1. Seek to avoid creating a UK permanent establishment that would bring a foreign company into the charge to UK corporation tax;
  2. Use arrangements or entities that lack economic substance to exploit tax mismatches, either through expenditure or the diversion of income within the group.

DPT is set at a higher rate than corporation tax to encourage those businesses with arrangements within the scope of it to pay corporation tax on profits in line with economic activity instead.

The requirement to pay the tax “up front” offers a strong incentive for groups to provide timely information about high-risk transactions and how they fit into their global operations.

It reduces the information bias inherent in complex cases, and promotes full disclosure and constructive early engagement with HM Revenue & Customs.

Who is affected?
So who is affected by this tax? DPT is aimed at large groups (typically multinationals) that use contrived arrangements to circumvent rules on permanent establishment and transfer pricing. It addresses three situations, namely:

  1. A UK company uses entities or transactions that lack economic substance to exploit tax mismatches;
  2. A foreign company with a UK-taxable presence (a permanent establishment) uses entities or transactions that lack economic substance to exploit tax mismatches;
  3. A person carries on activity in the UK in connection with the supply of goods, services or other property by a foreign company, and that activity is designed to ensure the foreign company does not create a permanent establishment in the UK. Either the main purpose or one of the main purposes of the arrangements put in place is to avoid UK tax, or there are arrangements designed to secure a tax mismatch, such that the total tax derived from UK activities is significantly reduced.

Tony Wickenden: Tax advantage and corporate residence- the common mistakes

Although, in many cases, the arrangements put in place to divert profits will involve non-UK companies, DPT may also apply in circumstances where wholly domestic structures are used if a UK tax reduction is secured.

The rules contain some specific exemptions, including for small- and medium-sized enterprises, companies with limited UK sales or expenses, and where arrangements give rise to loan relationships only.

How does it work?
Profits which have been diverted from the UK are computed using the same principles that apply for corporation tax, including transfer pricing rules, except where the legislation requires them to be calculated by reference to the arrangements that it is just and reasonable to assume would have been made if tax on income had not been a consideration.

The Finance Act 2016 introduced changes to the rules in respect of the deduction of income tax from payments of royalties.

To ensure these changes cause no advantages to a person within the charge to DPT, the calculation of profits diverted from the UK may also include, for accounting periods ending on or after 28 June 2016, an amount equal to payments of royalties and other sums, in respect of intellectual property that would have been subject to the deduction of income tax at source had an avoided permanent establishment been an actual permanent establishment in the UK.

DPT applies to diverted profits arising on or after 1 April 2015. There are apportionment rules for accounting periods that straddle that date. The normal rate of DPT is 25 per cent of the diverted profit, plus any “true-up interest”. Where taxable diverted profits are ring-fence profits or notional ring-fence profits in the oil sector, DPT is charged at a rate of 55 per cent, plus true-up interest.

The Finance (No. 2) Act 2015 introduced a surcharge of 8 per cent on the taxable profits of banking companies arising on or after 1 January 2016.

There are consequential amendments to the DPT legislation to apply it at a rate of 33 per cent in cases where taxable diverted profits would have been subject to the surcharge. Specialist guidance is to be recommended on this subject.

Although DPT will rarely apply to the clients of most financial planners, knowing this is of value in itself.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection (a St James’s Place Wealth Management group company). You can find him Tweeting @tecconn

Recommended

Jason Broomer: Fund survivor bias is alive and kicking

Understanding the impact of cutting the dead wood Nothing sells funds like performance. Despite all the regulator’s railings that past performance is no guide to the future, we see flows being directed to the funds at the top of the league tables time and time again. There are, of course, far too many funds out […]
5

Garry Heath: My FOS and FCA road trip

The health monitor on my mobile is currently in raptures. It seems I am hitting my steps target every day, but this is not due to a sudden desire to be fit. It is the fall out of Financial Ombudsman Service’s barking idea to increase its maximum pay out to £350,000 and the resulting problems […]

Global growth forecast cut to lowest level since crisis

Trade tensions, rising debt levels and the threat of a mismanaged Brexit have all led the International Monetary Fund to cut its forecast for global growth to its joint lowest level since the financial crisis. The Times reports that the world growth estimate for 2019 is now 3.3 per cent, down from the 3.5 per […]

A guide to automatic re-enrolment

Since the introduction of auto-enrolment in 2012, it has been a popular topic in the press. Recent media focus has been geared towards small and micro employers; however attention is set to return to the UK’s largest businesses as they prepare for re-enrolment. Johnson Fleming has produced a useful guide that provides essential information to help you […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

How to… use the Enterprise Investment Scheme

Three experts discuss the opportunities and risks associated with this tax-efficient initiative How can advisers make the most of the opportunities offered by the Enterprise Investment Scheme? Deepbridge Capital partner Andrew Aldridge, Hambro Perks investment manager Nicholas Sharp and Enterprise Investment Scheme Association director general Mark Brownridge talk tax breaks and early-stage companies. What types […]

Clearing up product governance sticking points

Some are struggling with rules brought in by Mifid II and the FCA is expected to sharpen its focus on this area It is well over a year since the introduction of Mifid II, yet the fallout continues, with intermediaries still getting to grips with the implementation of aggregated costs and charges disclosure requirements. Issues […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com