Tony Wickenden: Tax benefits for loss-making businesses

No one starts or runs a company looking to make a loss but sometimes that’s what happens. And when it does you at least want to get some tax benefit.

Well, recently some official consideration has been given to the rules on corporate losses.

A little history reveals that last October the government published a consultation on reforms to the rules for the relief of corporate capital losses.

From 1 April 2020, new corporate capital loss restrictions will mean companies making capital gains will only be able to use carried-forward capital losses to offset up to 50 per cent of those gains. However, a deductions allowance of £5m – shared with the existing corporation tax income loss restrictions – is designed to remove smaller companies from the scope of these changes and enable them to use their allowable losses without restriction. The government estimates this reform will affect approximately 200 companies who will pay additional tax each year.

The government has now published its response to the consultation feedback, alongside draft legislation, which was subject to further consultation until 23 August 2019.

Despite concerns raised about the timing of this policy in the context of EU exit and the potential impact on UK competitiveness, the government has said it does not intend to revise the fundamental features or the start date of the reforms.

Also, the government says while it recognises the restriction will have an impact on sectors making frequent gains – such as the property and real estate sectors, retail, the financial sector, aggregates, utilities and life insurance, and real estate investment trusts – it considers this to be an acceptable consequential impact of the restriction.

Company losses

A company can claim relief for a loss from trading, the sale or disposal of a capital asset, and on property letting – provided the company would normally be liable to pay corporation tax.

Relief is obtained by offsetting the loss against other gains or profits in the same accounting period, or a claim can be made to carry the loss back. Any remaining loss will be carried forward to future accounting periods.

Capital losses

Companies are charged corporation tax on their chargeable gains, not capital gains tax. There are some differences between the rules for calculating chargeable gains and allowable losses for companies, compared with individuals and trustees, etc. Losses made when a company sells or disposes of a capital asset are treated differently from trading losses.

Capital losses arising to a company in an accounting period are set against any capital gains arising in the same period. When capital gains exceed capital losses in an accounting period, the company will have chargeable gains that are subject to corporation tax. Remaining capital losses can be carried forward and set against capital gains – but not income profits – arising in future years.

Companies within a group for capital gains purposes can elect to transfer gains or losses arising in an accounting period to another company within that group.

Income losses

Major reforms were introduced to corporation tax income losses from 1 April 2017. They state that losses arising from that date onwards can, in most cases, be carried forward and set against the total profits of a company or another company within the same group. Also from 1 April 2017, the amount of profit that can be relieved by carried forward losses is limited to 50 per cent, subject to an annual deductions allowance of £5m per group.

So, while nobody goes into business legitimately looking to make a loss, it’s good to know that we seem to have some stability over how income and capital losses will be treated for tax purposes when made by a company.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection (a St James’s Place Wealth Management group company)

