Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tony Wickenden: Staying on the right side of tax avoidance law

By

Tony WickendenAdvisers have an important role in ensuring clients are not scared off by legitimate tax planning strategies

Most people know that tax evasion is wrong but, not so long ago, tax avoidance used to be thought of as “acceptable”. So the public could be forgiven for feeling a little uncertain these days as to whether it can ever represent acceptable tax reduction.

Uncertainty will have been influenced by the fact avoidance has had more negative publicity than evasion over the past few years.

Indeed, the confusion over what is and is not acceptable has led some to shun even the most permissible planning through fear of an HM Revenue & Customs challenge.

Given the importance of clarity in this area, official guidance is vital. The most useful comes in the form of the HMRC/Treasury policy paper entitled Tackling Tax Avoidance, Evasion and Other Forms of Non-compliance, published in March. Within it, tax evasion, avoidance, non-compliance and planning are all defined, along with a clear statement of the consequences of each:

  • Tax evasion is always illegal. It is when people or businesses deliberately do not declare or account for what they owe. It includes the hidden economy, which is when someone hides taxable activity from HMRC completely;
  • Tax avoidance involves bending the rules of the system to gain an advantage that parliament never intended. It often involves contrived, artificial transactions that serve little or no purpose other than to produce this advantage. It involves operating within the letter, but not the spirit, of the law. Most tax avoidance schemes simply do not work, and those who use them may end up having to pay much more than the tax they tried to avoid, including penalties;
  • Tax non-compliance is not getting your tax right the first time, for any reason. It includes evasion, avoidance and other behaviour, such as making careless errors or mistakes on your tax return;
  • Tax planning involves using tax reliefs for the purpose for which they were intended; it is not tax avoidance. For example, claiming relief on capital investment, saving in a tax-exempt Isa or saving for retirement by contributing to a pension scheme are all legitimate forms of tax planning.

So that’s clear then. Tax-plan all you want but do not defeat the intent of parliament. Use tried and tested strategies that are contemplated by the legislation, or otherwise have been clearly and reliably accepted as “non-confrontational” by HMRC.

However, to conclude that ruling out aggressive or edgy tax avoidance arrangements means planning is then reduced to the easy stuff would be a grave misjudgment.

There are so many hard choices to make in all aspects of the financial planning process, and the consequences of making the wrong ones can be serious and financially detrimental.

Which brings us to the value of advice. Knowing that choices exist, knowing the consequences of those choices, and then making the choices that will have the most positive impact on the achievement of the client’s objectives is vital.

For example, which wrapper (after the no-brainers of pensions and Isas) will deliver the optimum after-tax outcome – UK or offshore collective?  If offshore, reporting fund or non-reporting fund?

And what about enterprise investment schemes or venture capital trusts?

Or which trust is the best to use for estate planning? The list of choices – and consequences – goes on.

Making clients aware of those decisions, and telling compelling stories that illustrate the differences between choosing the right or wrong ones, is a key part of the process that leads to engagement and better outcomes.

And, importantly, especially in the new era of disclosure of costs and charges, this level of clarity will be a strong contributor to proving the value of advice.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection (a St James’s Place Wealth Management group company). You can find him Tweeting @tecconn

Recommended

Royal London Asset Management

Public sector pensions in 2019: a run down

Moira Warner, Senior Business Development Manager at Royal London, explains key recent developments in public sector pensions and how they could affect you. With more than 16% of the UK workforce working in the public sector, many of you will have public servants as clients. Given the pace of change and as we approach the […]

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Foster Denovo makes another acquisition

National advice firm Foster Denovo has acquired London and Capital UK’s wealth business in its latest expansion deal. Foster Denovo will begin servicing London and Capital clients’ portfolios and two advisers will move across to the firm. While currently the clients receive wealth management solutions, Foster Denovo says that they may move into its wider […]

Paul-Lewis-grey
14

Paul Lewis: Ministers should not pass the buck on LCF mini-bonds

The government should take responsibility after helping the firm create an air of official approval When I lived in Kent, there was a ritual every spring called “beating the bounds”. The local vicar and some councillors would walk around the border of the parish to mark its extent. Some people would carry sticks and symbolically […]
1

Tony Wickenden: The impact of Brexit on taxation

Leaving the EU would free the UK from tax commitments, but mirroring those obligations might be a condition of a deal Brexit and taxation are not two subjects mentioned in the same breath that often. But as a leader of a support business for the financial planning sector, it’s a combination I thought was worth […]

Sticking to valuation discipline when investing in China

Journalist Alexis Xydias discusses the opportunities – and potential pitfalls – of investing in China with Artemis fund manager Peter Saacke. With Peter holding significant positions in China in the Artemis funds he manages, journalist Alexis Xydias quizzes Peter on the risks of investing in Chinese stocks – including over-valuations, margin trading and financial reporting issues. Click here for video

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

IFAs gun shy of DB transfers due to FCA rules research shows 

Seven out of 10 advisers say complex FCA rules are making them think twice about giving advice on DB transfers Aegon research shows.   In October 2018 the FCA published its final rules on how it expects advisers to handle DB transfers such as providing a suitability report for a client regardless of outcome.   The study shows 69 per cent of advisers […]

Business-General-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

7IM confirms new CEO after Tom Sheridan departure

The FCA has approved the appointment of former Barclays managing director Dean Proctor as chief executive of Seven Investment Management. Proctor replaces Tom Sheridan who announced his departure from the firm in March after 17 years. 7IM, which launched as a discretionary fund manager in 2002, currently has £14bn in assets under management and also […]

Scott Gallacher: CII has let members down over chartered status

The Chartered Insurance Institute recently announced that it is updating its corporate chartered designation. As both a chartered financial planner and director of a chartered financial planning firm, I naturally welcome these changes; in particular, the CII’s intention to promote chartered status to the public through an advertising campaign and adviser toolkit. However, for more […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com