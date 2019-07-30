Tony Wickenden: What simpler IHT could look like

The OTS has proposed meaningful changes to IHT to improve the taxpayer experience but will the new prime minister adopt them?

The Office of Tax Simplification recently published its second report on how inheritance tax could be simplified to improve taxpayer understanding and experience of the tax.

It is important to be clear these are recommendations from the OTS and do not represent government policy. However, the OTS report was commissioned by the current chancellor so deserves to be taken seriously.

It should give any incoming chancellor plenty to consider. The likelihood of implementation will, of course, depend substantially on the tax policy of the new resident of 10 Downing Street.

Political impact

We now know Boris Johnson will lead the Conservative Party and be prime minister, but uncertainty abounds given the possibility of a general election with a far from predictable outcome. It is safe to say that, in the event of a Conservative defeat, more radical tax change could be on the cards.

Tony Wickenden: A very modern tax for an increasingly digital world

Subject to all that, what has the OTS proposed? Well, quite a list, really. Some of the headline-grabbing recommendations are:

The introduction of a new personal gifts allowance – at a level above the current £3,000 per year exemption – to replace a wide range of small-gift exemptions. This includes the annual £3,000 exemption, the exemption for gifts related to marriage or civil partnership and, possibly, the normal expenditure out of income exemption;

A review of the normal expenditure out of income exemption to simplify the conditions and possibly limit it to a percentage of income. It could even be abolished and replaced by the proposed ‘expanded’ personal gifts allowance;

The reduction of the seven-year cumulation period for lifetime gifts to five years so that, for example, gifts to individuals made more than five years before death would be exempt from IHT. And the abolition of the difficult-to-understand taper relief;

The reduction of the seven-year cumulation period for lifetime gifts to five years so that, for example, gifts to individuals made more than five years before death would be exempt from IHT. And the abolition of the difficult-to-understand taper relief; The removal of the need to take account of gifts made up to 14 years before death in calculating the tax on gifts made within seven (or five) years of the transferor’s death;

A review of how the nil-rate band is attributed in respect of lifetime gifts to different recipients to improve fairness and simplicity;

A greater alignment of the rules that qualify a business as being a trading business for IHT and capital gains tax purposes; and

The removal of the rebasing of the value of an asset for CGT purposes on death (the tax-free uplift to market value) where there is no IHT on death due to a relief or exemption, such as business relief or the spouse/-civil partner exemption. Instead, the recipient would be treated as acquiring the assets at the historical base cost paid by the person who has died.

As well as all this the OTS has proposed that term life assurance policies should not need to be in trust to be outside the taxable estate of the policyholder.

The OTS did not suggest making changes to the residence nil-rate band or to the taxation of trusts. However, it has invited the government to consider the suggestions for simplification received from members of the public and tax professionals when reviewing these areas of policy.

There are many ways IHT can be acceptably reduced and provided for

So, what do all these proposals and recommendations mean? For now – and especially given the current political incertitude – not very much. That is not to say these proposals would never translate into hard tax changes but, with Brexit unresolved, imminent consideration and adoption seems unlikely. We may get an indication of the direction of travel at the next Budget towards the end of this year or, failing that, in the 2020 Spring Statement.

Even if all the proposals were implemented through appropriate legislation, IHT would still represent a meaningful tax that we know has the propensity to generate displeasure (anger, even) among those affected by it.

Asset-based approach

That is certainly the case as the tax stands at present. However, there are many ways IHT can be acceptably reduced and provided for. An asset-based approach represents an effective, practical way to consider and, if relevant, implement effective planning strategies.

This is particularly so for those with cash and investments to plan with. Here a combination of appropriate investments and trusts can deliver solutions that both reduce the tax and provide individuals with continued control over funds while allowing some access if that is required.

To the extent estate reduction cannot be practically achieved, tax-efficiently providing to meet the IHT liability on death through appropriate life assurance held in trust is often well worth considering.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection (a St James’s Place Wealth Management group company).

You can find him tweeting @tecconn