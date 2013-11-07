Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tony Wickenden: Make sure you follow the right will procedures

By
Tony-Wickenden-MM-Peach-700x450.jpg

As I have mentioned in past articles, to ensure the validity of a will it is absolutely essential to follow the correct procedures. Incorrect or doubtful execution of a will has led to numerous court cases at, usually, great cost to all concerned.

There is also a rule that anyone seeking to rely on a will that they have prepared and from which they benefit must provide clear proof that the testator knew and approved of its contents.

In the case of Fuller -v- Strum [2002] the Court of Appeal reiterated that where a beneficiary had prepared a will at the testator’s request this created an element of suspicion which that beneficiary had to dispel by showing that, on the balance of probabilities, the will freely expressed the testator’s wishes.

A 2004 case involving Court action by the children of a deceased solicitor against his widow [Sherington v Sherington] resulted in the High Court declaring the deceased’s will, under which the widow was the sole beneficiary, to have been invalidly executed.

This meant that the intestacy provisions came into effect under which the widow was only entitled to a small part of the estate while the children inherited most of it. However, this decision was later overturned by the Court of Appeal.

This case illustrates the crucial importance of following the correct procedure to ensure the validity of a will. It also shows that apparently even lawyers dealing with such matters on a daily basis are not immune from getting things wrong. The costs of this litigation in the High Court alone were reported to be in excess of £150,000 which was increased still further with the Court of Appeal hearing.

A will may be revoked by the provisions of a subsequent Will/codicil, by destruction, by marriage or, since 5 December 2005, by registration of a civil partnership. 

Generally speaking, a new valid will will automatically revoke any previous will, although it is recommended that words clearly stating this are in fact incorporated in the new will. It is also recommended that any old document is destroyed. If a former will is not destroyed and, for whatever reason, the later will is held to be invalid, then the former will would still be operative. 

A will is revoked by destruction by the testator or at the testator’s instructions and in their presence. 

Accidental destruction of a will does not revoke it if it is possible to reproduce it (for example by putting together any torn up pieces where the will is torn up by mistake). 

Under English law marriage has the effect of revoking a will unless the will itself is made in contemplation of a forthcoming marriage.

In such a case, the will must state that it is made in contemplation of marriage to a particular person, who must be named, and it must state that the intention of the testator is that the will shall not be revoked.

Divorce does not automatically revoke all the provisions of a will. However, the effect of divorce is that any appointment of the former spouse as an executor/executrix will be of no effect and any gift in the will to the former spouse will also be ineffective.

The legal position is that after divorce or annulment a spouse is to be treated as having died on the date of divorce or annulment (section 18A Wills Act 1837 as amended by the Law Reform (Succession) Act 1995). 

Next week I plan to look in a little more detail at what the content of a typical will looks like and consider some of the important practical benefits of making a will.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection

Through Techlink Professional, you can access CII and IFP-accredited CPD, a full and up-to-date technical library, technical updates, business generation ideas and, through our additional ASKservice, case-related technical support. Techlink Communicator delivers content for regular client and professional adviser communication. Go to www.techlink.co.uk and click the Free Trial link. Go to www.technicalconnection.co.uk for more details on our services or call 020 7405 1600.

Recommended

Australia-OZ-Sydney-Opera-House-700x450.jpg

Avelo rebranded to Iress

Avelo has been rebranded as Iress following its acquisition by the Australian technology provider in September.  Iress paid £210m to take control of Avelo from Lloyds Development Capital. The private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group bought a majority stake in what was then 1st-The Exchange for £115m in 2009. Iress has not yet decided […]

David-Nish-Standard-Life-700x450.jpg

Standard Life sees auto-enrolment sales boost

Standard Life has seen a 29 per cent increase in new business sales for the first nine months of the year, driven by auto-enrolment and new corporate pension business. The company has posted sales of £14.5bn in UK and Europe on a PVNBP basis for the nine months to 30 September, compared to £11.3bn in […]

1

How will an auto-enrolment charge cap impact the pensions industry?

The Government expects providers to pull out of the auto-enrolment market for small firms in response to a proposed 0.75 per cent cap on pension charges. Last week, the Department for Work and Pensions revealed three possible auto-enrolment charge cap options. The DWP is considering a cap of 1 per cent, 0.75 per cent and […]

Caroline Rookes
6

MAS: We help 2,000 people a day

The Money Advice Service says it changed the financial behaviour of 2,000 people a day in the three months to June.   In its first quarterly financial capability tracker, published today, the MAS says it changed behaviour of 184,000 people between April and June and is on course to beat its annual target of changing […]

Can UK companies satisfy global appetites?

By Mark Martin, Manager of Neptune UK Mid Cap Fund

Rapid economic and income growth is leading to a dramatic shift in diet towards protein products right around the globe. UK companies such as Genus, the world’s largest livestock breeder, are benefiting from this increasing demand. Mark Martin, manager of the Neptune UK Mid Cap Fund, discusses this investment theme.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment