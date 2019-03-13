Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tony Wickenden: Tax advantage and corporate residence- the common mistakes

By

Tony WickendenMany wrongly believe simply registering a business in another country will be enough to secure a
UK tax advantage

From time to time, the question of corporate residence and the resulting tax implications is raised. Often, it is in the context of an enquiry about registering a company abroad in a low-tax jurisdiction to reduce corporation tax on trading profits.

Generally speaking, unless a company is centrally managed and controlled from the proposed low-tax jurisdiction, there will be absolutely no UK tax benefit.

So if the business is transacting in the UK, and the real management and control is in the UK, the idea of registering the company abroad is really not worth pursuing

Even if the central management and control of the company are outside of the UK (not an easy test to satisfy), there are other issues to consider in light of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development attack on the erosion of taxable profits generated in the UK.

Tony Wickenden: Are clients subject to loan charge tax in April?

The HM Revenue & Customs briefing on this subject from 2016 states the general rule is that a company not resident in the UK (and, remember, it is first necessary to overcome the “central management and control” test mentioned above) has to pay UK corporation tax only if:

  • It has a permanent establishment in the UK;
  • The economic activity that generates its profits is carried out in the UK.

The briefing also answers questions in the following key areas.

What is a permanent establishment?
A permanent establishment is where a company has a presence in a country through which trade is carried out.

There are two types of permanent establishment:

  • A fixed place of business;
  • A dependent agent.

A fixed place of business is generally a building or site which the non-resident’s personnel have at their disposal and use to carry out the non-resident’s business.

An office, factory or shop could all be a fixed place of business.

A dependent agent is a person who is not independent of the non-resident company and regularly does business for the company, usually by concluding contracts on its behalf.

What determines the location of economic activity?
Many different elements contribute to a multinational’s economic activity, including sales, employees, technology, physical assets and intellectual property. The tax authorities need to work out which of these are developed or take place in a particular country and how much profit is attributable to them.

Simply having customers in the UK does not mean a company is carrying out its economic activity here. This is because having UK customers is not the same as having a permanent establishment in the UK. There is a difference between a non-resident company that is trading from abroad with customers in the UK and one that is actually trading here.

Websites and group companies
Having a UK website does not mean a non-resident company has either a fixed place of business in the UK or a dependent agent in the UK. All trading activity could be taking place outside the UK.

Most multinational businesses are not single companies, but a group of companies, only some of which will be operating in the UK.

Tony Wickenden: Advisers’ 10 most frequently asked questions

For example, sometimes a company from outside the UK sells to UK customers via the internet.

Another group company in the UK provides warehousing, distribution or other services, and support to the selling company. Where this takes place, the UK service company will be taxed only on the profits of its own business, i.e. the services it provides to the selling company.

UK companies operating overseas
Most major economies operate corporation tax in the same way as the UK, so UK-resident companies are treated in a similar way in other countries. In other words, UK companies do not pay corporation tax to another country on the profits from sales in that country, unless they trade through a permanent establishment there. Instead, they pay corporation tax on those profits in the UK.

What is happening now?
The concept of a permanent establishment and how multinationals are taxed in different countries is not new. As far back as the 1920s, the League of Nations created draft tax treaties to prevent companies from being taxed twice on the same income in different countries. These rules are now part of modern tax treaties, which follow a model developed by the OECD.

What has changed is the way in which businesses operate, not least because of their ability to sell online in different countries.

This has raised questions about whether the tax rules for permanent establishments need to be updated.

The UK has led the way in initiating and implementing the OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting project, which was set up to review and improve the function of international tax rules.

Ninety-two countries are working together on an instrument designed to implement the revised definition by amending existing tax treaties.

Further OECD/G20 work on the guidance on the principles for attributing profits to permanent establishments is also in progress.

So you can see that merely registering in another country and satisfying the requirements of the law of that country to establish residence there will not be enough to secure a UK tax advantage.

The central management control test and the generation of profit from trading in the UK are likely to provide significant barriers to legitimate and permissible avoidance of UK tax for businesses run from and trading in the UK.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection. You can find him Tweeting @tecconn

Recommended

Profile: Opening up the ‘secret society’ of financial planning

The Money Panel founder on helping women gain financial confidence and improve their relationships with money  Understanding why women behave the way they do around money is important to The Money Panel founder Catherine Morgan. As a financial planner and financial coach who has had a difficult relationship with money herself, Morgan knows that being aware […]
2

FCA warns of copycat site offering investments

The FCA has issued a warning over an unauthorised firm moonlighting as an investments branch of the regulator. The firm is using the name FCA Investments and has used the FCA’s logo on its website, along with that of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme which it says covers its investors. The website associated with the […]

Provident urges shareholders not to respond to takeover offer

Woodford-backed sub-prime lender Provident Financial has asked shareholders not to take action after receiving a takeover bid this morning. Fellow alternative lender Non-Standard Finance has bid £1.3bn for the struggling firm, and has secured “irrevocable undertakings” to accept the offer from shareholders accounting for at least 50 per cent of the company, including Woodford, NSF said […]

Boyle-Jeannie

Five minutes with…EQ Investors’ Jeannie Boyle

Jeannie Boyle talks making the link between money and emotions before taking the stage at the Money Marketing Interactive conference in April. What is the most encouraging advice market trend you are seeing at the moment? We are seeing more investors looking to align their portfolios to their values. Advisers are now more willing to […]

UK gilts: Shaken and stirred

Mike Riddell, fixed income portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, reviews the performance of the UK government bonds market post-Brexit and assesses its future prospects, as well as giving his outlook for global fixed income markets and yields movements. In addition, he provides a brief analysis of the impact of Brexit and the Bank of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spring Statement 2019: EIS investments to undergo review

The government is set to review what funds will be allowed in Enterprise Investment Schemes. In the Spring Statement today, the government says it will publish approved funds guidelines for comment on what investments should be allowed in the scheme designed to channel money to start-up companies, alongside draft legislation. It is also set to […]

Behind the numbers: Explaining the failures of strategic bond managers

What has gone wrong for so many managers over the past 12 months? Only five out of 80 (6.25 per cent) strategic bond managers achieved positive performance in 2018, with the sector averaging a return of -2.49 per cent. The list of achievers includes Pimco GIS Income, Allianz Strategic Bond and three Royal London AM […]

Spring Statement Eleven Downing Street

Spring Statement 2019: Experts talk prospects for pensions, savings and social care

Leading experts across financial services weigh in with their thoughts on a key moment for chancellor Philip Hammond after he presented his Spring Statement today amid Brexit upheaval in parliament While we could have all predicted that today’s statement would be overshadowed by Brexit, long-term thinking is crucial in pensions policy. It’s disappointing that the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com