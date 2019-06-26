Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tony Wickenden: Helping sole traders prepare for the worst

By

Advisers have a crucial role in helping sole traders provide against any loss caused by their death or critical illness

Bridging the gap between what a client would like to happen and what will happen with regards to anything financial is a key part of an adviser’s role. This involves intelligent questioning that probes to determine what the expected outcome would be if a certain event were to happen.

Where the client runs their own business, there are some vital potential risks to raise awareness of.

Indeed, it is the adviser’s responsibility to ensure that they are at least informed of the consequences of not considering these risks.

For instance, critical illness for a sole trader could have serious financial consequences for both them and their family/dependants; death even more so.

Many would consider sole trader cover to be outside the definition of business assurance and, of course, those solutions that do ignore this demographic will be ineffective.

But the sole trader market is growing rapidly and demands to be carefully considered. So what are the options?

If we take a typical sole trader with no employees, the cover required is essentially personal, providing benefit for those that will suffer as a result of the event in question.

When it comes to critical illness, not being an employee means there will be no employer scheme that covers this risk. Reliance on state support for most would be a big mistake, and so protection will be the sole trader’s responsibility.

The key to communicating this risk to such clients is to first create justifiable anxiety.

Pictures need to be painted. Shortfalls and the financial consequences of inaction have to be appreciated.

What your client would want to happen in this case would be for them and their family to have no financial stress to deal with. What will happen if no action is taken will fall far short of that hope.

The answer? Appropriate cover to pay out on sickness and inability to work.

Yes, it will be personal cover, and there will be no tax deductibility for the premiums.

Paper familyBut the corollary is that the benefits will not be taxable. Essentially, it is personal permanent health insurance.

A lump-sum payment could be generated through a stand-alone critical illness policy or under one that also pays out on death. Where the critical illness benefit is provided under a combined policy, it should not be a problem to employ a trust that carves out the benefit for the life assured, but also provides that any death benefit is payable to the beneficiaries without infringing the (dreaded) reservation of benefit provisions.

To achieve this, the policy must provide that, if the critical illness benefit is paid, the death benefit must be completely expunged or remain unreduced at the level it was before the critical illness was diagnosed. That is also true for cover provided on death.

So, a simple personal life assurance policy in trust for discretionary or specified beneficiaries.

Is it possible for sole traders to secure the same tax outcomes as directors of companies?

Yes, if they trade through a company. Even highly tax-effective relevant life policies could be considered for death benefit cover.

As a separate issue, of course, any sole trader operating through a limited company must consider the dreaded IR35 rules, together with the new provisions that shift the burden of determining employment status to the buyer of their services.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection (a St James’s Place Wealth Management group company). You can find him Tweeting @tecconn

Recommended

Due diligence in an ever evolving market

Adrian Gaspar, Multi-Asset Investment Specialist at M&GPrudential Treasury and Investment Office (T&IO), looks at areas to be assessed for robust due diligence. Advisers who recommend risk managed funds to their clients will often do so on the premise that the chosen solution may be held for several years. Whilst they are generally designed and mandated […]

Quilter Cheviot poaches three more managers from Brooks Macdonald

Discretionary fund manager Quilter Cheviot has further boosted its headcount with a raft of new hires from rival investment manager Brooks Macdonald. The appointments follow four others last month including London-based former Brooks Macdonald staffer, Richard Wayne-Wynne. Former Brooks Macdonald investment manager Jennifer Innes will now join Quilter Cheviot’s Edinburgh office where she will focus […]

Bill McQuaker: Global picture continues to get murkier

US outlook appears slightly pessimistic as fears over trade wars resurface We are now well into the second quarter of this year and the profound risk-on move that looked so well established has been stopped in its tracks by renewed trade tensions. Risk assets have benefited over the year to date from market optimism, resulting […]
1

Quilter tool shows where unadvised investors go wrong

A scientific formula can tangibly quantify the benefits of taking advice over investing without help, Quilter says. The financial advice company has designed formula Adviser Delta which aims to quantify the value of advice by breaking down the benefits outside of investment return. Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson says the tool will allow advisers to […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

MP warns buy lists could mislead investors

Fund buy lists based on commercial links could be misleading investors, according to MP and Treasury Select Committee chair Nicky Morgan. Speaking at the Investment Association’s Annual Policy Conference today Morgan said: “Hargreaves Lansdown confirmed that the criteria for including funds on the [Wealth 50] list depended on discounts as well as on funds’ performance. […]

House-Property-Ladder-Rising-Prices-500x320.jpg

Mortgages with 40-year terms rising in popularity

Mortgages with the option of a 40-year term is rising in popularity, according to data collected by Moneyfacts. The research shows that the number of products with a 40-year term option increased from 1,217 in June 2014, to 2,744 in June 2019. This represents an increase from 41.54 per cent to 54.98 per cent of […]

Ex-UBS compliance officer found guilty of insider dealing

The FCA has won a case against a former UBS compliance officer and her friend in which the pair were convicted of insider trading. The Financial Times reports a jury in Southwark Crown Court yesterday found Fabiana Abdel-Malek, 36, and day trader Walid Choucair, 40, guilty on three counts of insider trading between June 2013 and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com