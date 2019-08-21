Tony Wickenden: Gearing up for tax policy changes

Where and how the newly-formed government could introduce tax and fiscal changes

So we have a new prime minister and a new chancellor of the exchequer.

We had an indication, before his confirmation as leader of the Conservative party and thus as PM, that Boris Johnson generally favours a low-tax environment. While campaigning to become leader he referred to aspiring to a lower corporation tax rate (without specifying a target rate), a higher threshold for the higher rate of tax and lower stamp duty land tax rates. But what will tax policy look like in detail? Too early to tell at this point but there are three events that are likely to give us some greater clarity on the new PM’s taxation policy.

I am grateful to the Technical Connection Techlink editorial team for the following thoughts on these.

An emergency Budget

To give this context let’s first consider some relatively recent history. According to a report at the end of July in The Times, Boris Johnson was planning an emergency no-deal Brexit Budget for September. Interestingly, Jeremy Hunt spoke in similar terms, suggesting a Budget in the week parliament reassembles after summer recess. However, there are two timing issues to take into account in relation to what would be a very early Budget:

The current parliamentary timetable is that the House of Commons entered its current break on Thursday 25 July and will return on 3 September. There is no future calendar on the parliamentary website but, based on past years, Parliament will only sit until 12 September before entering the conference season recess – taking us through to 8 October. The Conservative party conference runs from 29 September to 2 October. Fitting a Budget in before October will therefore leave little time for immediate debate on what could be a controversial set of proposals. And, as mentioned already, the new PM has indicated a clear aspiration for making some expensive-looking tax cuts.

The Office for Budget Responsibility needs ten weeks’ notice to prepare the Economic and Fiscal Outlook that accompanies the Budget. This was a timing point that came up last year.

To complicate matters further, the OBR has hitherto made its EFO calculations on the basis of a smooth Brexit. For an emergency no-deal Budget, the OBR would have to start from a significantly different assumption which will need a steer from the new government. Fortunately, in its recently-published Fiscal Risks Report the OBR did examine the downsides of a no-deal Brexit, based on a scenario developed by the International Monetary Fund (which, unsurprisingly, is disputed by Brexiteers). As the OBR dryly notes, “The Treasury are legally committed to respond to our… report.”

The latest news on the possibility of an emergency Budget was in the Sunday Times on 28 July stating that Dominic Cummings – Boris Johnson’s key adviser – said the government was preparing for an emergency Budget in the week beginning 7 October. That timing looks about right because:

The conference season will be over (the Conservatives finish on 2 October) and parliament should be back to work; and

If Sajid Javid, the new chancellor, gave the OBR notice on taking office then the ten-week minimum period will be satisfied – see above.

The spending review

The current spending cycle is coming to an end and the 2019 Budget is meant to set out the terms of the next spending review. In theory this should cover 2020/21 and the next two financial years. In practice, the uncertainties surrounding Brexit have meant it always looked likely Mr Hammond would set figures for just the coming year. The change of chancellor, together with the revised tax/spending priorities of a new prime minister and the possibility of an early general election, now make that one-year interim approach a near certainty.

Government finances

Last year’s government borrowing numbers came in well below the level forecast by the OBR at the time of the Autumn 2017 Budget. The new chancellor doesn’t have this luxury it seems. While in the first three months of 2019/20 revenue was in line with forecasts (up 3.1 per cent versus 2.7 per cent full year), government expenditure was up 5.9 per cent against an OBR full-year forecast of 3.3 per cent. The OBR pins at least some of the blame on “the more generous NHS settlement.”

To add to the new chancellor’s woes, in September the revised treatment of student debt (based on a more “realistic” view of how much of the current debt will never be repaid) will finally come into effect, adding about £12bn to the borrowing number for the current year.

Should post-Brexit stimulation is needed in the short-term, the tax cuts referenced above, infrastructure initiatives and capital allowance increases all take a while to work through. In brief, there are a lot of potential influencers on tax policy.

It seems as if we should all enjoy the summer period as we will have some interesting taxation developments to consider and factor into financial planning as soon as parliament gets back into full swing. As for most things financial and fiscal these days though, Brexit and the kind of Brexit we end up with will inevitably have a pivotal impact on economic, spending and taxation policy.