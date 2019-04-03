Tony Wickenden: Reassure clients tax planning has not got exciting

Advisers must make a virtue of the dullness of the tried and tested when compared to the more colourful strategies of the past

This year’s Spring Statement generated very little excitement among financial planners. Understandable, as there wasn’t much in it. There wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t a Budget. But there were a couple of points that appear to have flown under the radar.

The ministerial statement outlined a number of promises about what the government intends to publish in the coming months. They include:

Of these four, the first on tackling tax avoidance, evasion and other forms of non-compliance stands out for me. It reaffirms the government’s commitment to winning the war on avoidance and evasion, and sets out a comprehensive and useful description of the key measures taken to date.

The government’s approach has been multi-faceted and relentless, and – one has to say – largely successful.

For the financial services sector, the demise of aggressive tax avoidance is good news, forcing clients and professional connections to concentrate on the tried and tested. This may be seen as boring when compared to some of the more colourful arrangements of the past, but we are in a different world now.

Pensions, Isas, collectives, insurance products, venture capital trusts, enterprise investment schemes and the many acceptable trust structures are extremely effective ways to manage and reduce tax. It behoves the sector to positively embrace these “boring solutions” and make a virtue of their comparative dullness.

We have a responsibility to reassure clients that, just because a strategy or product is tax-effective, it does not make it susceptible to attack from HM Revenue & Customs. Yes, in the right circumstances you can invest more than £40,000 in a single year into your pension – courtesy of carry-forward relief.

Yes, you can make an appropriate investment, keep complete control over and access it and yet keep it outside of your inheritance taxable estate after two years of ownership – courtesy of business relief.

Yes, you can, through your company, have life cover for your family, the cost of which is tax-deductible, non-assessable and the sum assured paid tax-free, through the wonder of relevant life policies. And a whole lot more.

We should also use our deep knowledge and experience to show professional connections how financial products can be tax-effectively deployed in areas of planning they are unlikely to have had much day-to-day workings in.

The current zeitgeist is conducive to acceptable, tried and tested tax planning. But, of course, just because products and strategies are acceptable and non-aggressive, it does not make the putting together of an appropriate financial plan a simple matter.

Being served by an informed, experienced, appropriately qualified financial planner is the best way to stand an excellent chance of benefiting from advice alpha.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection. You can find him Tweeting @tecconn