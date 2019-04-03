Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tony Wickenden: Reassure clients tax planning has not got exciting

By

Tony WickendenAdvisers must make a virtue of the dullness of the tried and tested when compared to the more colourful strategies of the past

This year’s Spring Statement generated very little excitement among financial planners. Understandable, as there wasn’t much in it. There wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t a Budget. But there were a couple of points that appear to have flown under the radar.

The ministerial statement outlined a number of promises about what the government intends to publish in the coming months. They include:

Of these four, the first on tackling tax avoidance, evasion and other forms of non-compliance stands out for me. It reaffirms the government’s commitment to winning the war on avoidance and evasion, and sets out a comprehensive and useful description of the key measures taken to date.

The government’s approach has been multi-faceted and relentless, and – one has to say – largely successful.

For the financial services sector, the demise of aggressive tax avoidance is good news, forcing clients and professional connections to concentrate on the tried and tested. This may be seen as boring when compared to some of the more colourful arrangements of the past, but we are in a different world now.

Pensions, Isas, collectives, insurance products, venture capital trusts, enterprise investment schemes and the many acceptable trust structures are extremely effective ways to manage and reduce tax. It behoves the sector to positively embrace these “boring solutions” and make a virtue of their comparative dullness.

We have a responsibility to reassure clients that, just because a strategy or product is tax-effective, it does not make it susceptible to attack from HM Revenue & Customs. Yes, in the right circumstances you can invest more than £40,000 in a single year into your pension – courtesy of carry-forward relief.

Yes, you can make an appropriate investment, keep complete control over and access it and yet keep it outside of your inheritance taxable estate after two years of ownership – courtesy of business relief.

Yes, you can, through your company, have life cover for your family, the cost of which is tax-deductible, non-assessable and the sum assured paid tax-free, through the wonder of relevant life policies. And a whole lot more.

We should also use our deep knowledge and experience to show professional connections how financial products can be tax-effectively deployed in areas of planning they are unlikely to have had much day-to-day workings in.

The current zeitgeist is conducive to acceptable, tried and tested tax planning. But, of course, just because products and strategies are acceptable and non-aggressive, it does not make the putting together of an appropriate financial plan a simple matter.

Being served by an informed, experienced, appropriately qualified financial planner is the best way to stand an excellent chance of benefiting from advice alpha.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection. You can find him Tweeting @tecconn

Recommended
2

Woodford bullish on chances of reviving performance

Influential manager Neil Woodford has hit out at the “misinformation and lazy commentary” driving investors to make “appallingly bad decisions” as he predicts a “spectacular” revival in his own funds’ fortunes. Woodford has been on the defensive after a host of recent slides in his flagship Equity Income Fund, which has halved in value since […]

Bank of England keeps base rate at 0.75%

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee has voted unanimously to keep the base rate at 0.75 per cent. The rate has stayed at this level since it was raised from 0.50 per cent in early August last year. The MPC, according to the minutes, believes that the economic outlook hinges “significantly” on Brexit, and is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Advisers must rescue clients adrift in shark-infested waters

There are ongoing challenges for our industry in the post-defined benefit transfer world. I have recently been reminded of this with the news of the withdrawal of permissions from one local firm and the financial collapse of another. It is a tough world out there and, with continuing FCA scrutiny across many areas, it is […]
1

Govt has ‘no time’ for provider reluctance on pensions dashboard data

The pensions minister, Guy Opperman, has told providers they should already be producing data needed for the pensions dashboard, regardless of whether they are legally obliged to. Giving evidence at the pensions select committee Opperman (pictured) said the government response to a dashboard feasibility consultation would be published in ‘days or weeks’. In February it […]
2

Society must confront ‘financial shame’ says SFGB chief

Single Financial Guidance Body chairman Hector Sants says “society must confront financial shame” in a keynote address to delegates at a conference today. He explained how the guidance body will look to boost financial awareness across the country at a Pensions Management Institute conference in London. He said it will launch a consultation next Monday […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com