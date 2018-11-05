Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tony Mudd: The critical reviews being missed by advisers

By

Protection plans should be treated with the same ongoing care as investment and pensions advice

How many advisers write investment and pension business and then ignore it – never reviewing continuing suitability, changing client attitude to risk or underlining fund performance? Hopefully not many. It would be an easy way to lose the confidence of the client as well as any ongoing advice fees.

So, why is it that protection plans are rarely treated with the same care? Why is it hundreds of thousands of clients have life assurance policies that no longer match their needs or can be obtained cheaper based on more competitive rates or changing personal circumstances, such as giving up smoking? Why is it similar numbers of clients retain critical illness plans that offer far fewer conditions and contain inferior claims wordings to those currently available?

Review notes
Reviewing life assurance contracts is relatively easy. Assuming the term remains appropriate, and any changing health or lifestyle issues have been considered, it is broadly a matter of price.

Tony Mudd: Are clients at risk of HMRC trust reporting penalties?

Yes, there is a plethora of value-added benefits which I would not decry, but they are rarely understood by clients and even less used. The most important aspect is to establish the new or alternative contract before cancelling any existing plan.

Reviewing critical illness contracts, on the other hand, is anything but easy and a lot of it will require specialist knowledge.

I have seen advisers make the mistake of believing a plan offering 70 conditions must always be superior to one offering 65, or assuming today’s plans must be superior to those of 10 years ago. Then, perhaps most dangerous of all, there are those who rely on the “this plan is cheaper” approach.

A robust review should include:

  • Access to incidence and claims statistics;
  • Understanding the nuances between critical illness plans, critical illness plans with partial payments and serious illness plans;
  • An understanding of how conditions can overlap (e.g. diabetes and blindness or Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis);
  • Understanding how to calibrate the relative merits and breadth of illnesses and added benefits for particular clients;
  • Recognition of the impact of being a smoker, having a high BMI or suffering from diabetes.

Churning fears
But is rebroking not churning? It would be all too easy to throw around accusations of churning. But rebroking and churning are fundamentally different. Rebroking is where an adviser has assessed the fact a new plan is better for the client in that it is more likely to result in the payment of a claim and, if the costs are higher, that these represent better value for money.

Danby Bloch: Getting older clients up to speed on relatives’ protection needs

Churning is where a policy is replaced purely for the benefit of the adviser, with no advantage to the client. Pretty clear to me.

Risks of not reviewing
It should go without saying that any adviser failing to review these plans risks losing the client to another who can offer a proactive review.

One case making the headlines in 2016 concerned a man involved in a road traffic accident who lost a leg below the knee. He had two critical illness plans in place but found when he went to claim that his old-style plan wording required the severance of two limbs. His claim was declined.

The FOS sided with the insurers because the plan wording was contractual and the insurers had no obligation to advise him that a more comprehensive plan existed. When he discovered that today’s plans now pay on severance of just one limb, his action turned to compensation from his adviser.

All advisers recognise the value of protection. However, putting it in place should be at the start of the advice process, not the end.

Tony Müdd is the divisional director for development and technical consultancy at St James’s Place

Recommended

Tony Mudd: Are clients at risk of HMRC trust reporting penalties?

A worrying 75 per cent of lifetime trusts have yet to file required IHT returns in respect of the periodic charge The Finance Act 2006 must still be one of the most significant in memory for advisers operating in the estate planning market. Without warning, the government introduced sweeping changes to the way in which […]

tony mud grey feat pic 2
1

Tony Mudd: Protection pariah Aviva didn’t deserve the flak

The provider was under unfair pressure to drop critical illness cover from its relevant life policy “There is many a slip twixt the cup and lip”, so goes the old proverb. Whether you favour the English version “don’t count your chickens before they hatch” or the version attributed to Greek anthology meaning “many bad things […]

tony mud grey feat pic 2

Tony Mudd: New guidance on gifting misses crucial component

The update fails to address the concerns around business relief investments in IHT planning strategies The Government Office of the Public Guardian last month updated its guidance on giving gifts. Most advisers, and certainly those operating in the estate planning market, will be well aware of the rules and limitations faced by attorneys when considering […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Standard Life Aberdeen investors want change of leadership

Institutional investors want to see Standard Life Aberdeen’s reigning duo out, according to a poll at Procensus – a platform for sharing opinion on markets. Two thirds of 21 surveyed investors, polled in a Procensus-organized research asked for Standard Life Aberdeen’s co-chief executives structure including Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert, would be scrapped. Skeoch and Gilbert have […]

Michelle Hoskin: Focus on quality over qualifications

We must keep focus on quality over qualifications and on excitement over exhaustion Quality is the profession’s Holy Grail, so why is it only now taking centre stage? I have been banging the drum for professionalism and quality standards since the moment I became a financial services coach and consultant over 20 years ago. But […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com