Tony Mudd: Advisers should sell protection plans with value added benefits

Having recently had an occasion to claim on a general insurance policy, for contents, I was struck by a number of aspects for this type of protection that simply had not occurred to me before.

Firstly, I really should have read the terms and conditions and coverage provided by the contract.

Secondly, the adage ‘you get what you pay for’ is probably even more the case here than in most purchases. A painful and expensive lesson learnt. It did, however make, me re-evaluate all my general insurance policies: buildings, travel, permanent medical and car – an exercise that was tedious but made me think.

While in this process of review and now replacement I was struck by the fact that – with the right policy and paying the right price – there are contracts that do aim, in the event of a claim, to fully put me back in the same position as I was before the happening of the insured event. In other words, they aim to indemnify me.

My thoughts then turned to personal protection – life assurance, critical illness, income protection and, in particular, the extent to whether similar indemnities are possible. Of course, in a literal sense, indemnifying someone against death is way beyond our current medical advancement.

Nevertheless, I do wonder if are we missing a trick when it comes to protection generally and the promotion of protection in particular. In the event of a client becoming critically ill or long-term sick, if they were given the option of receiving a lump sum/income or being provided with dedicated medical assistance/advice, what would most clients chose? A rhetorical question as all but the most optimistic clients would choose the latter.

My point is, the policies we promise as advisers – for some clients at least – have the capacity to do both, but this is something that all too few advisers discuss with their clients. I am referring to what most providers describe as ‘value added benefits.’ Even the term underplays the potential impact these services can have – added value feels almost like something included as an afterthought.

I believe there could be merit in leading with these added value services rather than dismissing them, referring to them after any sale or generally undervaluing them – as all too common happens.

Almost every provider operating in the protection market now has these services as an integral part of their proposition. They may have started off as interesting add ons to either encourage greater uptake or help providers differentiate their offering in the marketplace, but this is no longer the case and hasn’t been the case for many years.

These valuable services include:

Nurse support/advice

Care services/physiotherapy

Bereavement counselling

GP services

Well being and lifestyle services, and

Second medical opinions

Taking just one of these: second medical opinion services consistently demonstrate value to those that use them, showing with disturbingly high rates of initial mis-diagnosis and potential alternative strategies. The point is these services are core to protection provider propositions and – when used to their fullest – can make a significant difference to a client’s wellbeing, ability to deal with illnesses/conditions, cope with bereavement and, as stated, it can also help obtain second opinions which can fundamentally change client outcomes.

While it is absolutely the case that some advisers will discuss these with clients, too many will either not mention them at all or refer to them as an after-thought. If advisers were to lead with these propositions, with insurance acting as compensation, we may start to see the sea change in the levels of protection that we know is needed.

Tony Mudd is the divisional director for development and technical consultancy at St James’s Place