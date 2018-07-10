Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tom Selby: What next for DB pension transfers?

It is possible that defined benefit transfer activity is nearing its peak

By

The stampede of savers rushing to ditch their valuable guaranteed defined benefit pensions shows little sign of slowing. In the first quarter of 2018 alone some £10.6bn was moved between pension schemes, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics last month.

To put that in context, prior to the introduction of the pension freedoms this figure barely breached £2 bn (see graph). While the ONS doesn’t split its analysis out by scheme design, we believe the vast bulk of the recent increases in activity are down to a surge in the volume of DB transfers.

This spike is hardly surprising. In recent years, we have witnessed something approaching a perfect storm of political and economic factors nudging people towards the DB exit door.

DB transfers reach 100,000 a year

First and foremost among these are, of course, the pension freedoms. By stripping away the minimum income requirement and allowing everyone total flexibility over how they spend and invest their retirement pot from age 55, the government created an environment that people in all types of scheme were obviously going to find attractive.

Reforms to the way benefits are taxed on death also swung the pendulum in favour of DC, with pensions effectively turned into tax-efficient planning vehicles clients can use to cascade wealth down the generations.

Away from the pension freedoms, persistently low gilt yields have driven up the liabilities recorded by DB schemes. This has in turn pushed up the transfer values on offer to members, with reports suggesting multiples of 40x or even more were not uncommon as desperate corporates attempted to offload pension risk from their balance sheets.

Without a willing army of advisers to help savers, DB transfer activity will inevitably drop off

There was also a sense of ‘buy now while stocks last’ for DB members, with experts regularly predicting the transfer sums on offer would fall as gilt yields inevitably pick up. One headline in a national newspaper from December 2016, for example, read: ‘Why now is the time to cash in your final salary pension’.

Add to that a string of negative headlines about savers in DB schemes losing out following high profile failures at a number of huge firms – most notably BHS and Carillion – and a general lack of understanding of the underpin provided by the Pension Protection Fund, and you’ve got a pretty heady pension transfer cocktail.

Transfer slowdown?
It is possible we are somewhere near the peak of DB transfer activity. Many advisers are understandably reticent about acting as the last line of defence, fearful they’ll be on the hook for complaints long into the future if a transfer goes wrong.

Furthermore, the FCA continues to scrutinise the market closely – particularly in the wake of the scandal that recently engulfed the British Steel scheme.

Indeed, the January deadline for British Steel members to make a decision about transferring likely contributed significantly to the record figure recorded by the ONS in the first three months this year.

Difficulty getting professional indemnity insurance is placing a further constraint on the supply of advice. I was struck by the number of investors who complained to me at a recent conference about the difficulty in finding a qualified adviser willing to take on their transfer case. Without a ready and willing army of advisers to help savers, DB transfer activity will inevitably drop off.

More fundamentally, you would expect DB transfer activity to diminish as the population of people with guaranteed pensions dwindles. Over time – assuming there isn’t an unexpected DB renaissance in the UK – transfer activity will inevitably trend towards zero.

Regrets?
I was recently asked if I thought the amount of money moving out of DB schemes was the “next big misselling scandal”. As a former journalist, I was fairly certain the publication in question had already made up its mind before I answered.

The reality is it might take years – even decades – for the implications of the decisions people have made since April 2015 to be fully understood.

That said, a downturn in investment performance for those who have opted to take risk with their DC pot – and logically you’d expect most would have – could have disastrous implications pretty quickly for some.

For those who have ignored the recommendations of their adviser and opted to transfer on an insistent basis, however, it is far from clear against whom a claim for misselling would be lodged.

Tom Selby is senior analyst at AJ Bell

Recommended

File image of Welders at work in steel forge
2

Second British Steel IFA goes into liquidation

A second advice firm involved in the British Steel saga has gone into liquidation, according to an insolvency notice published by The Gazette. An update published on The Gazette’s website shows Retirement & Pension Planning Services, based in Barnsley, appointed liquidators on 25 June. It says this is a solvent liquidation and all known creditors […]
1

Tracey Evans: Drawdown problems are a ticking time bomb

Over the last few weeks I’ve been reviewing recent reports available to the advisory community. The one which particularly caught my attention was “Drawdown: Is it working for consumers?” which was produced by Zurich. It is based on a YouGov survey of 742 people who have moved into drawdown since pension freedoms began. The main points I pulled from the research […]

Guarantees in the retirement income market

Lorna Blyth, Royal London  Do guarantees benefit customers and, if so, when? To answer this conundrum we commissioned Millimans, a global actuarial consulting firm, to conduct an independent review of the UK retirement income market and whether guarantees really do offer customers better value for money. The brief The study was one of the most comprehensive undertaken […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
5

FCA pays out over register entry that was inaccurate for four years

The regulator has agreed to review its processes for updating the financial services register and will compensate an investor who was scammed after relying on incorrect information. A final report from the Complaints Commissioner says a complainant used the register to check the authorisation and defaults history of a credit union before buying bonds. The complainant […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com