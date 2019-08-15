Tom Selby: Is the FCA finally getting its dream pension freedoms market?

How the regulator has been using rule changes to address issues introduced with pension freedoms.

In the weeks after former UK chancellor George Osborne announced the pension freedoms reforms in the March 2014 Budget, a consensus began to emerge within the industry – the FCA is not going to like this.

For individual investors, the flexibilities have been predictably popular. The latest figures from HMRC reveal over £28bn of taxable income has been withdrawn flexibly from pensions since April 2015, when the reforms came into force, with approaching £3bn extracted in the second quarter of 2019 alone.

For the treasury, the new system has been something of a tax boon. The highly respected Pensions Policy Institute estimates savers paying extra tax will boost the exchequer’s coffers to the tune of £19.2bn over the next decade or so.

But where savers and government bean counters might see short-term opportunity, the regulator is perhaps understandably focused on longer-term risk.

Millions of people who would previously have secured a stable – if potentially inadequate – income through the purchase of an annuity from an insurer are now entering drawdown and managing their own investments.

Similarly, defined benefit members have headed for the exit in their droves since 2015, driven not just by the freedoms available in defined contribution schemes but also corporate uncertainty and the attractive transfer values on offer.

The haste with which the reforms were introduced meant everyone, from providers to the tax office, had to rush to be ready for April 2015. In many ways the fact the system, while far from perfect, held up reasonably well was an astonishing feat.

The regulator was caught on the hop too, forced to patch together an immediate response focused mainly on risk warnings.

But at the end of July 2019, more than four years after the pension freedoms were introduced and half a decade beyond Osborne’s dramatic Budget announcement, three documents were published by the FCA which gave us the clearest indication yet of its vision for the market.

DB transfers and contingent charging

The introduction of the pension freedoms and subsequent spike in DB transfer activity – with around £20bn a year switching from DB to DC – was always likely to concern a regulator which has told advisers to start from the presumption such a move is not in clients’ best interests.

One of the key areas of controversy has, of course, been contingent charging and any negative influence it has had on the quality of recommendations given by regulated advisers.

Campaigners, perhaps most vocally the Work and Pensions Committee, have become increasingly exasperated at the regulator’s apparent refusal to ban a charging method which requires a positive recommendation in order for the adviser to be paid.

Issues such as this are rarely that simple, however, and the regulator has to weigh any upside a ban on contingent charging might bring – namely removing a clear conflict of interest – with the risk it could make much-needed advice unaffordable for many who need it.

In the event, the FCA never quite found a DB transfers smoking gun. For example, while the headline figure suggesting 69 per cent of members who sought advice had been recommended to transfer, this number doesn’t take into account the impact any triage services have in filtering out clients for whom a transfer clearly wouldn’t be suitable.

On contingent charging, the FCA itself acknowledges that it is “difficult to prove a clear link between contingent charging and unsuitable advice”.

It is easy for MPs like Frank Field to criticise the regulator for its “lumbering” response to issues like contingent charging. But any decision which could hurt people’s ability to access advice needs to be made based on the available evidence rather than rhetoric.

Nonetheless, on 30 July the FCA finally bowed to this pressure, setting out plans to ban contingent charging in most circumstances.

Investment pathways

While the FCA’s dramatic intervention on DB transfers has understandably stolen the headlines, its plans for the DC market could have a similarly seismic impact.

On the key areas in the investment ‘pathways’ proposals, also published on 30 July, the regulator has held its ground, meaning non-advised savers will be automatically offered four investment options when they enter drawdown.

Consumers will be presented with four options, each with a ready-made investment solution designed to fit with how they plan to access their fund:

I have no plans to touch my money in the next five years

I plan to use my money to set up a guaranteed income (annuity) within the next five years

I plan to start taking my money as a long-term income within the next five years

I plan to take out all my money within the next five years

Providers will need to offer pathways from April 2020, while in a separate consultation on non-workplace pensions the FCA suggested it could also require providers to offer at least one pathway-style product in accumulation too.

The FCA’s focus on default-style solutions is undoubtedly a well-intentioned attempt to protect non-advised savers from harm. It is also unsurprising given the regulator explicitly favours guaranteed incomes (in the world of DB at least) over DC.

However, there is a risk this will push people into retirement solutions that do not meet their specific needs and hard-wiring disengagement at exactly the point people should be taking charge of their fund.

Tom Selby is senior analyst at AJ Bell