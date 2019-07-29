Tom Kean: Step one – admit you picked a dog fund

Hands up who is feeling just a little bit foolish for having used certain funds that are experiencing – how shall I put it? – rather a tough time lately? And, before you jump to the conclusion that I may be alluding to a particular Oxfordshire-based company (which, to be fair, I am – partly), I’m referring really to quite a stylish selection of fund picks here.

Thankfully, I’ve never had the first-hand experience of attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, but it almost feels like I am taking the first step towards some kind of catharsis by admitting I too have occasionally used fund managers (and discretionary fund managers) that have fallen well short of what we might have hoped or expected from such eminent investment houses.

But I also need to make one thing clear, and I wish others were a bit more authentic about this: being such a small firm – as so many of us are – we cannot hope to be any more than ‘GP financial advisers’. There are literally not enough hours in the day to be anything else, but it is something I believe we should celebrate rather than hiding behind disingenuous web copy or whatever you use to express how you work and your areas of expertise.

Let’s face it, if we were all so fantastic, none of us would have used any of these disastrous funds. And, judging by the billions of pounds still under their command, most of us are guilty to a greater or lesser extent.

I believe things started to go wrong when the-then FSA began meddling with Standard Life’s With Profits fund, banging several nails in to that particular coffin. Most advisers loved With Profits because it did what people wanted: steady growth without too much fuss, with the tantalising prospect of a tidy bonus at the end.

I totally get that the world is now a very different place but advisers clearly still yearn for funds that do what they say they are going to, without any nasty surprises. And that is the problem. The sophisticated array of new funds available are perfectly capable, it would seem, of getting things hopelessly wrong. And, as we react accordingly to these slow-motion train crashes, billions of pounds move into yet more fearful offerings.

Sorry, Standard Life, but I’m going to pick on your Gars fund. It’s been loved by so many for so long, but our collective impatience has been demonstrated by dramatic outflows in recent years.

Billions of pounds flow from one dog fund into the next in a desperate attempt to find diversification. Merian and Invesco absolute returns, step forward please.

Over the years I have seen the greatest minds get it wrong. So, is it fair to say that a lot of what we do is down to blind luck? Can you honestly put your hand on your heart and say you’ve never picked a dog fund?

And underpinning all of this are the ridiculous Priips regulations that fail on every front to help consumers “better understand and compare the key features, risk, rewards and costs” of funds. These rules are so wide of the mark, we are heading towards a world of pain when advisers and consumers alike simply cannot rely on them, and they will inevitably complain.

Tom Kean is director of Thameside Financial Planning