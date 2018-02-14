Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tom Kean: Calling time on pension confusion

By

I have just read and re-read, in these very pages, an excellent attempt by James Hay head of technical support Neil MacGillivray to explain the tapered annual allowance – a subject close to our hearts here by the affluent and leafy banks of the River Thames in Henley.

It is a subject we discuss with clients all the time and one which I thought I really understood. I still think I do, in fact, but it jolted me into realising what a hapless job this can sometimes be.

Honestly, the most common reaction to this little gem of legislation is one of utter disbelief that the rules could be so convoluted and spiteful. “Why would anyone design rules like that?” is another popular response. And, frankly, I am completely with them.

It calls to mind the Radio 4 comedy show “I’m sorry I haven’t a clue” – the bit where the contestants play the Mornington Crescent game where they try and pretend said game is something real, and not just completely made up twaddle.

With its fiendishly complex rules and tangential twists and turns, the panellists sound impressive, and occasionally funny, in their deep understanding of the game which, presumably, is designed to make us feel like inadequate plebs – in a humorous way, of course, because Mornington Crescent is not real and it is perfectly OK to not understand it.

Claire Trott: Tapered annual allowance bites again

Unlike the real world, where we find truth is in fact stranger than fiction and we are compelled to play along with a comedy-horror show of errors that is current pension legislation.

Take your pick of any number of unfortunate subject matters (and there are plenty to choose from). But the honour for now goes to the pointless and almost unfathomably complex tapered annual allowance.

I know some of you will be shouting that this is what we are here for – to explain complex notions in simple and easy-to-understand terms. But how much better would it be if we did not have to wade through such nonsense, instead being able to concentrate on the important things in life?

Such confusion tends to affect higher earners, who are quite often business owners. It is their cynicism and resignation that filters down through the rest of the workforce. It is that frustration that permeates the discussions that could otherwise be so positive – for we all know that, currently, pensions are actually top dog.

You only have to read one of the Sunday Times’ Money section interviews on the back page where they ask: property or pension? Almost every week, it is property. That has to be a clue for someone.

It is now so bad that I find myself fantasising at the prospect of pension simplification (yet) again. We must surely be at “peak rule” by now, mustn’t we? What with Mifid II and the Global Data Protection Regulation?

If we all say it enough, maybe someone with some kind of influence will realise that all this stuff, which sounds remarkably like a game show, is probably putting people off. Instead, they will turn to more flavoursome solutions like Bitcoin, gold futures and car parks in Dubai in order to make up for the lack of clarity in pensions.

Money is like water – it will find its own way in the end and there is nothing you can do to stop it. Make pensions impermeable and this is the result.

Tom Kean is director at Thameside Financial Planning

Recommended

Steve-Webb-listens-in-2014-700.jpg
3

Steve Webb: The answer to the pension tax relief problem

Every year there is pre-Budget speculation as to what might happen to pension tax relief. Given the repeated cuts to lifetime and annual allowances in recent years, it always seems a bit of a banker that further change is in the pipeline. This year we had a brief respite (and indeed some ideas for expanding […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment