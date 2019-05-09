Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tom Kean: Confusing language only hinders client understanding

By

I have just had a rare moment of clarity. It came to me in a flash of light that lots of our current woes stem from a problem with language. And for once, I don’t mean jargon, which is actually jolly handy, as any medic, lawyer or air traffic controller will tell you. I am talking about the language we use lower down the food chain.

Take “bonds”, for example. We have too many bonds. We have building society savings bonds, national savings bonds, investment bonds (both onshore and, scarily for some, offshore) and corporate bonds inside funds. All very confusing to most normal people.

Another example is “commission”. Most of us are old enough to remember that horrible and disingenuous advertising campaign by Equitable Life which falsely claimed there was no commission paid to middlemen (Henry). That old chestnut again. The incorrect use of this word made all the difference, just like it still does today.

And for those of you who deal with corporate pension clients, are you not utterly bewildered by the choice of terminology someone saw fit to lend certain parts of this activity?

With the increasing use of salary sacrifice for pension payments, why on earth did someone start using the phrase “net pay”? It confuses absolutely everyone. How can a payment mechanism that comes from someone’s gross pay ever have the word “net” in the phrase?

I found myself explaining it to a bewildered client recently: “So Mrs Finance Boss, you have chosen salary sacrifice, which we’ll call salary exchange. So far, so good. We will take the employee payments from their gross pay because we all know that immediately saves lots of tax and National Insurance because we take it from source. But everyone involved calls it a net pay arrangement. Why? I have no idea. In theory, it’s a much better system than the other method that everyone calls tax relief at source, which we take from their net pay, of course.”

My guess is that, at some point, someone started confusing their terminologies and was too embarrassed to own up once they discovered it was the wrong way round, while no one was brave enough to admit they’d done the same thing until it was too late.

If you don’t believe me, have a look at this valiant attempt at explaining things by The People’s Pension, taken directly from its website: “Tax relief can be applied in two very different ways (and it’s important to get it right):

  • Deducting employee contributions after tax? We call this the net tax basis. You may see HM Revenue & Customs referring to this as the relief-at-source method. When you sign up to The People’s Pension, we’ll automatically set you up on the net tax basis;
  • Deducting employee contributions before tax? We call this the gross tax basis. You may see HMRC referring to this as the net pay arrangement method.”

I love The People’s Pension and how it has widened access, but can anyone say this isn’t a wider issue we need to address more urgently, especially on behalf of those poor souls who actually get no tax relief at all and who have no realistic way of discovering (let alone understanding) this sad anomaly because of the dire language we all seem happy to use?

Tom Kean is director of Thameside Financial Planning

Recommended

Iress hires UK MD from Australian team

Australian technology provider Iress has hired one of its Sydney-based directors as UK managing director. Phil Quin-Conroy (pictured) joined Iress two years ago and was general manager of lending technology in Australia. He will assume the managing director role of the UK business this coming June. He will replace Simon Badley who joined Avelo as […]

Ros Altmann
1

Ros Altmann: Guidance is not good enough in new pensions landscape

With 10 million workers newly saving into pensions as a result of auto-enrolment, there is a tremendous opportunity to help more people plan for a richer retirement. However, without improvements in engagement with pensions and investments, this opportunity may be wasted. Indeed, the key to maximising that potential may well lie with financial advisers. The […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Foundation research reveals tax specialist opportunity

The increasing use of limited companies by portfolio landlords is opening up the opportunity for mortgage advisers to develop relationships with tax specialists, according to research from Foundation Home Loans. Figures collected by the lender show that 62 per cent of portfolio landlords use a tax adviser, while 54 per cent of all landlords use […]

LGIM announces pre-Brexit board shuffle up

Legal & General Investment Management has made three new appointments to the board of its Dublin-based European business, LGIM Managers (Europe). LGIM head of investment operations Lee Toms has been elected with immediate effect. Toms is joined by head of European institutional distribution and head of Germany, Volker Kurr, and head of finance, John Craven. […]

Nephews most likely to abuse power of attorney duty senior judge says

Judge Carolyn Hilder says nephews are the most likely family members who will abuse their power of attorney obligations in a conference today. Hilder, who was appointed as a senior judge at the Court of Protection in 2016, made the point at Frenkel Topping’s seminar on Deputies in London. She talked about the sources of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com