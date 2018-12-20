Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tom Baigrie: Protection referrals are key to building trust

By

Signposting is standard good practice in medical and legal professions and should become so among all financial intermediaries too.

Signposting means that when a customer has a need a firm cannot help with, that business takes responsibility for guiding them accurately to one that can. Imagine the outcry if doctors did not do that. So why don’t we?

Well, I expect that, despite many fine words, few firms are as customer-focused as doctors have to be. Our legacy as a market is one of business and sales, not ensuring the client gets all the help they need.

But now is the time to take another step along the road to true professionalism by asking clients the questions required to ensure they are guided to the best financial solutions.

Signposting is particularly pertinent when a customer needs protection but has a difficult medical history.

The Department for Work and Pensions has responsibility for ensuring disabled people gain easier access to things the rest of us take for granted. It has been looking at the work the British Insurance Brokers Association has done with its Find a Broker service in the general insurance space and is asking why such a solution does not exist in protection.

All of Money Marketing’s leading protection coverage in one place

After all, there are now plenty of reputable specialists that can get consumers cover that other advisers cannot source.

The DWP has got the FCA to start considering how to encourage member firms to guide clients to another place that can help, in the event they identify a need for protection advice which they cannot address themselves.

The Protection Distributors Group is working with Biba and other members of the Access to Insurance Working Party to help consumers more easily find the right place to get underwriting and product advice. In protection itself, perhaps a quarter of people are served by telesales teams with no obligation to give the right advice. This makes it all the more imperative those whose business models mean they cannot help consumers in specific areas, or with existing medical conditions, do not just brush them off, but rather take a moment to responsibly send them in the right direction.

Interestingly, online players like price comparison sites are already very good at signposting clearly to specialists. Larger firms form commercial relationships and turn good deeds into revenue streams. But smaller firms can struggle to build and maintain the process and relationships needed.

That can change if the specialists in question build an accreditation and vetting method, which shows they are the right people to provide help, and then make clearly visible to all advisers a route by which they can be reached, whether through simple referral or as part of a negotiated commercial agreement. It is on its way.

Tom Baigrie is chief executive of LifeSearch and a founder member of the Protection Distributors Group

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA: PI must make sure ‘polluter pays’ for FSCS bills

Letting compensation costs fall onto the Financial Services Compensation Scheme rather than firms’ personal indemnity insurance goes against the principle that the “polluters pays” for their failure, the FCA has said. In board minutes from its November meeting released today, the watchdog criticises PII providers for previously seeking to limit their liabilities when firms fail, […]

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

Bank of England holds base rate at 0.75%

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee has voted unanimously to keep the base rate at 0.75 per cent. The rate has stayed at this level since it was raised from 0.50 per cent in early August this year. The MPC meeting minutes detail the committee’s belief that global growth risks have increased, but because of the […]
2

Sunken treasure and truffle trees: FOS reveals quirkiest investment complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service has revealed the top five alternative investments it has received complaints about in the past five years. It says that while these investments could either be regulated or unregulated depending on the specific circumstances, they are likely to be considered as non-traditional. Unregulated investments have been in the spotlight for much […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com