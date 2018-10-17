To fee or not to fee?: The Wells Street Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page



Green with envy

While scouring through the MPs’ Register of Interests last week, one WSJ correspondent took to reading the fine print of Treasury committee member John Mann’s file. Among the list of international trips undertaken by Mann was one to the Arctic. An accompanying description would tell us that Mann took the week-long trip to Greenland to “establish and develop dialogue with the parliament and government of Greenland and to promote awareness and understanding among UK parliamentarians of environmental, geopolitical and economic change”.

WSJ was both surprised and interested upon further investigation to note one of the funders of the elaborate trip was none other than the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. WSJ wondered what business the Monégasque have in sponsoring British trips to Greenland and whether anyone may apply.

To fee or not to fee…

WSJ has it on good authority that Merian Global Investors (formerly Old Mutual Global Investors) manager Richard Buxton has taken to the stage.

Appearing at Shakespeare’s Globe, close by Merian’s Millennium Bridge offices, Buxton unveiled the new businesses which split off from South African parent firm Old Mutual earlier this year.

WSJ wonders where the name Merian came from? German scientific illustrator and naturalist Maria Sibylla Merian seems to be the only Google-able conclusion. WSJ would also like to give FT Adviser a pat on the back for noting Merian is in fact an anagram of “remain”.

Out of context

‘ I’ve exceeded the limit on the company credit card!’

Informed Choice’s Martin Bamford has been online shopping for the firm’s new Petersfield office

‘There’s nothing intended by that, it’s just where you are…’

Bright Blue director Ryan Shorthouse after describing a panellist as being to his “far right” on the panel

‘I don’t know what that is, but it doesn’t sound very nice…’

A Nest staffer on the “cask wine” measure of pension savings used in Australia

Separated at birth

Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson

American actor Jeff Daniels

