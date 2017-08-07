Money Marketing

Is it time for the Bank of England to sell corporate bonds back to the market?

Jonathan Platt, Head of Fixed Income at Royal London Asset Management, discusses why RLAM would be supportive of the Bank of England selling back corporate bonds to the private sector – as recent speculation suggests – believing that this would be a positive move towards supporting the long-term interests of the sterling credit market.

The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

