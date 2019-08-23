Money Marketing
Tim Sargisson: Will adviser recruitment be the unintended victim of SM&CR?

By

Rule changes on the horizon will impact the recruitment process and could make it harder for advisers to switch jobs

I imagine that as we head into the summer break most firms will be well on top of planning for the introduction of the senior managers and certification regime in December this year.

The significant fact is SM&CR represents the transfer of responsibility for the behaviour of advice firms from the FCA to the firms themselves. Remember, the aim of SM&CR is to stop bad apples rolling and give senior managers more accountability for this.

One of the biggest changes we shall see under SM&CR is in terms of recruitment, because in terms of how the FCA will view applications from 9 December only senior managers will be approved by the FCA.

For all other applications which are currently subject to FCA approval, the responsibility passes to the firm and, by definition, the firm’s senior management. On paper this might seem like a positive move for firms in that the firm has more control over the process, but consider this – firms MUST request a regulatory reference from all previous employers going back at least six years for people applying for senior manager, certification and non-approved roles. Certification includes CF30s as well as mortgage advisers. Firms have a duty to disclose and the details of the reference is designed to help the firm make an informed decision.

While SM&CR doesn’t formally suggest the reference needs to be returned before agreeing an application the practical issue is whether a senior manager would wish to approve somebody prior to seeing their track record?

Five minutes with Sandringham CEO Tim Sargisson

Therefore, anybody looking to move on will surely need to make their current employer aware of the fact they are looking to resign, before the reference request arrives out of the blue. Clearly this runs counter to current practice which is to resign first and for the new employer to ask for the reference after the applicant has accepted an offer and agreed to join the new firm.

Waiting for the reference is likely to be the time-consuming part and six years is a long time, especially for those individuals who have had a number of jobs during this period. A CV akin to Gulliver’s Travels may put off a future employer from hiring and going through the chore of requesting multiple references from previous employers.

The reassuring part is that under SM&CR, a senior manager will have the referencing side as one of their prescribed responsibilities so this should ensure these are completed. This will require firms to keep records of disciplinary and fit and proper findings going back six years.

In summary, on paper it looks like recruitment could take longer, it will likely have an impact on resignation dates and go live dates as these could well become more fluid as firms won’t have any control over when references might come back.

Advisers will probably begin to think twice before resigning and moving on because of the need to wait for a future employer to have received back all the references before making an offer. The adviser could be waiting for some time before they are up and running again and what if something comes up that means an employer declines to offer? The adviser could find the door slammed shut in their face and might struggle to find a new employer.

All in all, there is a lot of uncertainty about how these new rules will impact on recruitment. Maybe the message is if you are thinking of moving, move now while the FCA still provides the final say.

Tim Sargisson is chief executive at Sandringham

Catch Sargisson speaking at Money Marketing Interactive in Harrogate on 12 September. Book your place now.

  1. Steven Farrall 23rd August 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Yup. Another example of a needless intervention. Remember markets and the rule of law trned to peace and harmony and order. Bureaucrats alwasy create chaos in that order. In any event this is just another way for the FCA to be able to apply arbitrary sanctions.

