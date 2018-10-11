Tilney hires new ultra-high net worth team

Money Marketing
Wealth manager and advice firm Tilney has recruited a London-based team of specialist wealth managers to support its ultra-high net worth clients.

The five-person team, which will be led by LGT Vestra’s Joanna Hunt, has a background in both wealth management and private banking.

Credit Suisse’s Stephen Bristow will join RMG Wealth Management founders David Man and Stewart Richardson, alongside former Citi Private Bank director Tracy Browne to complete the team.

Tilney head of investment management London, Miles Robinson says:”Our new team have been totally immersed in advising some of wealthiest individuals and families in the UK for decades and each of them has a deep understanding of the requirements of high value clients.”

The proposition offered by the team will targets entrepreneurs and senior business leaders with “complex financial affairs.”

Tilney raids Brown Shipley for trio of hires

Robinson says: “They require a completely tailored approach to managing their investments, often working alongside their other professional advisers.”

Tilney has been growing its advice offerings steadily since its August appointment of former Royal London chief operating officer Andy Grant as financial planning head.

The wealth manager took over one-man-band DB Financial last month and recently grew its Scottish presence with new appointments at its Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices.

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Mrs Right 11th October 2018 at 10:10 am

    Grew team in Aberdeen? Don’t think so, not even replaced half of those that have left ….Tilney if you cant even be honest with yourselves…

