Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tilney mulls more acquisitions after volatile markets hit assets

By

Wealth manager Tilney says 2018 was one of strong financial performance and strategic progress, in the face of volatile markets that caused a dip in assets.

Figures for the year ended 31 December place assets under management at £23bn, down from £24.1bn in 2017.

Last year saw £2.9bn in gross new inflows for the group against £3.2bn for the 12 months preceding that.

Revenues were up from £226.5m to £228.9m which was attributed to its raft of recent hires and use of new technology systems including rolling clients to Iress’ Xplan.

Chief executive Peter Hall exited Tilney to run Schroders’ wealth management arm in late 2017 which kicked off a busy 12 months for the group, including a £15m platform expansion.

Further moves were made in 2018 to expand Tilney’s advice offerings under former Royal London chief operating officer Andy Grant, who was brought in to the business as its financial planning head last August.

Profile: Tilney boss on juggling financial planning and investment management

Tilney hired new advisers across its London, Manchester and Aberdeen offices in the second half of the year and also expanded its Edinburgh-based phone advice team.

The group also launched a five-strong ultra-high net worth adviser team in October.

The group ended its financial year with the acquisition of investment and planning firm Index Wealth Management in December, which brought in £243m in assets.

Tilney chief executive Chris Woodhouse signaled further acquisitions in December and says today that the 2018 results are a success and the firm is still eyeing more buys.

He says: “It was another year of strong financial performance against the backdrop of volatile markets and political uncertainty; we completed a major systems upgrade and continued to invest in the business.

Tilney adds £340m in assets with second year-end acquisition

“We added to our talent pool with new hires and acquisitions and we continue to seek further opportunities to expand in the coming year.

“I believe we are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities ahead.”

Recommended

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: The tech provider shaking up the protection space

In the seven years since technology provider iPipeline acquired the Assureweb business, the company has made huge advances in what is offered to advisers via its portal, as well as a number of other significant acquisitions. In January last year, it bought TCP Life Systems, the company that now provides the life insurance administration for […]
20

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

Harris Associates' view on the UK’s vote to leave the EU

By David Herro, Partner, Deputy Chairman, Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer of International Equity at Harris Associates Britain’s vote to exit the European Union has led to significant uncertainty across global markets. We believe market impact of this uncertainty, though severe, is more of a shorter-term phenomenon which will provide an opportunity for long-term […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS to target pension provider disclosures in new guidelines

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme will publish guidelines to determine how life and pension product providers should communicate the protection offered by the lifeboat fund to their customers. The FSCS is currently undertaking further promotion to raise awareness on consumers’ knowledge of pension protection. New research undertaken by Ipsos Mori shows 68 per cent of […]

Editor’s note: FCA is right to turn the DB transfer spotlight on providers

Sipp firms are on the defensive right now. It’s hard to see millions added to the communal compensation pot without asking at least a few questions about how they allowed the most esoteric of investments into their products. Less has been said of what responsibilities the wider pension provider market might have when accepting defined […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com