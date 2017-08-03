Money Marketing

Tilney lands £162m asset book in Midas deal

By

Tilney has acquired a book of assets totalling £162m from Midas Investment Management as it concludes a deal with the the Manchester-based private client investment management and advisory business.

Midas supports £162m of client assets through a combination of discretionary, advisory and execution-only accounts as well as a specialist IHT relief portfolio management service.

Simon Reeks, director of private client investment management, and senior settlements executive Michael Waddington will join Tilney’s Manchester office as part of the deal.

Tilney head of investment management in England Alan Edwards says: “We are delighted to conclude this agreement which will add to the really strong team Tilney has in its historic heartland of North West England, while providing continuity of relationships for Midas’s clients.”

