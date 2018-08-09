Tilney hires former Royal London chief as financial planning head

Tilney has hired Andy Grant, who was previously chief operating officer at Royal London, as its financial planning head.

Grant replaces Andy Cowan who has retired after 23 years at the company.

Grant was most recently chief operating officer at the British Business Bank. Prior to that he was at Royal London and has also worked at insurer Amlin and for RBS.

Tilney has 208 financial planners who work from 30 offices around the UK.

Tilney chief executive Chris Woodhouse says: “[Grant] will lead what is already a sizeable, UK-wide team of exceptionally high-calibre financial planners and he will play a pivotal role in helping us build our financial planning business further, including through new hires and potential acquisitions.”

Last month, Tilney’s 2017 results showed it has invested more than £15m in its new platform. The results release followed Tilney extending its platform contract with SEI for another six years in June last year.