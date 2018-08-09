Money Marketing
Tilney hires former Royal London chief as financial planning head

By

Tilney has hired Andy Grant, who was previously chief operating officer at Royal London, as its financial planning head.

Grant replaces Andy Cowan who has retired after 23 years at the company.

Grant was most recently chief operating officer at the British Business Bank. Prior to that he was at Royal London and has also worked at insurer Amlin and for RBS.

Former Tilney chief to run Schroders wealth management arm

Tilney has 208 financial planners who work from 30 offices around the UK.

Tilney chief executive Chris Woodhouse says: “[Grant] will lead what is already a sizeable, UK-wide team of exceptionally high-calibre financial planners and he will play a pivotal role in helping us build our financial planning business further, including through new hires and potential acquisitions.”

Last month, Tilney’s 2017 results showed it has invested more than £15m in its new platform. The results release followed Tilney extending its platform contract with SEI for another six years in June last year.

Pensions dashboard petition victim of ‘minister bureaucracy’ over lack of govt debate

Provider Aegon has called out the government’s lack of recognition for an independent petition against proposed plans to shelve the pensions dashboard that collected 130,000 signatures in three weeks. Pensions head Kate Smith says the government’s insistence of the use of its official petition service “smacks of minister bureaucracy” and is blocking the 38degrees petition from […]

Malcolm_Kerr_EY

Malcolm Kerr: Do the risks outweigh the benefits for the modern adviser?

I was never a big fan of the business plan process when I worked in the industry. Each year, it became more complicated and meaningless. Bottom-up numbers painstakingly developed through God knows how many boring internal meetings were then “calibrated” at group level. Inevitably, our projected revenues were increased and expenses reduced. Basically, our work […]

FCA office
1

FCA cancels permissions for three advice firms

The regulator has cancelled the 4A permissions of three advice firms who failed to pay expected fees and levies. In separate final notices, the FCA found Stockport-based Thinking: Health & Income, Tetbury-based Paul Hammond trading as Asset Trust Group, and London firm Armstrong Investment Managers failed to meet suitability threshold conditions. The regulator says all three […]

