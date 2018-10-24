Tilney: Half the public want IHT to go

Nearly half of all British adults think that there should be no tax at all on assets after a person dies, acccording to research commissioned by Tilney.

The financial planning and investment management group asked YouGov to survey 6,000 adults, finding that 47 per cent opposed all inheritance tax, compared to 41 per cent who thought it should only apply above a certain threshold and 3 per cent that think it should apply on all assets.

Adults aged 45-54 and women were more likely to oppose taxation of any assets than younger age groups.

The only group where taxing all or a proportion of assets was more popular than zero estate taxes was among the 18-24 year olds.

Across all respondants, 20 per cent though a threshold of £500,000 to £599,999 would be appropriate for taxes to apply, the most common level ahead of £1m or over, which was favoured by 16 per cent.

Both are higher than the current nil rate inhertiance tax band of £325,000.

Tilney head of estate planning Ian Dyall says: “The chancellor announced at the beginning of the year that he had asked the Office of Tax Simplification to conduct a major review of IHT including looking at gifting allowances.

While I always welcome the principle of simplification, too often it leads to a new tax regime, and with Mr Hammond running out of options to generate funds for public service spending commitments, I fear next week’s Budget could turn the screw on taxing estates on death.

“The figures from our survey suggest that any moves to increase IHT receipts under the cover of ‘simplification’ will be an extremely unwelcome decision.”