Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tilney: Half the public want IHT to go

By

Nearly half of all British adults think that there should be no tax at all on assets after a person dies, acccording to research commissioned by Tilney.

The financial planning and investment management group asked YouGov to survey 6,000 adults, finding that 47 per cent opposed all inheritance tax, compared to 41 per cent who thought it should only apply above a certain threshold and 3 per cent that think it should apply on all assets.

Adults aged 45-54 and women were more likely to oppose taxation of any assets than younger age groups.

The only group where taxing all or a proportion of assets was more popular than zero estate taxes was among the 18-24 year olds.

Across all respondants, 20 per cent though a threshold of £500,000 to £599,999 would be appropriate for taxes to apply, the most common level ahead of £1m or over, which was favoured by 16 per cent.

Both are higher than the current nil rate inhertiance tax band of £325,000.

Tilney head of estate planning Ian Dyall says: “The chancellor announced at the beginning of the year that he had asked the Office of Tax Simplification  to conduct a major review of IHT including looking at gifting allowances.
While I always welcome the principle of simplification, too often it leads to a new tax regime, and with Mr Hammond running out of options to generate funds for public service spending commitments, I fear next week’s Budget could turn the screw on taxing estates on death.
“The figures from our survey suggest that any moves to increase IHT receipts under the cover of ‘simplification’ will be an extremely unwelcome decision.”

Recommended

Football-Pitch-Sport-Grass-700x450.jpg
1

HMRC clamp down on footballers in tax abuse probe

Almost 200 footballers are under investigation for alleged tax abuses linked to image rights payments, the Mail on Sunday reports. HM Revenue and Customs are reportedly looking into 198 players, 44 at Premier League level, and 29 agents. The investigation into the football world has netted £329m extra tax for the Treasury after many clubs […]

Financial education creates five-fold return on investment, study finds

Every pound spent on financial education initiates can create more than £5 in social value, a new study finds. Research firm ERS examined the impact of “survival” money management workshops delivered to more than a thousand 16-25-year olds who were either not in work, full-time education or training, or had care responsibilities. They found that […]

2016 Global Survey of Individual Investors: How is investor behaviour rewriting the job description for financial professionals?

Trapped between expectations for near double-digit returns and strong apprehensions about investing in persistently volatile markets, investors worldwide are of the opinion that professional financial advice is worth the fee. But even though they believe individuals who work with a financial professional are more likely to achieve their goals, investors have a clear vision of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

How long can advisers last without a longstop?

As more advisers are feeling the pressure of being exposed and failing to meet PI insurance costs without a clear longstop, what solutions are available for a way forward? While the majority of complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service go in their favour, advisers are expressing increasing concern that compensation claims could soon put real […]
1

FSCS declares three more advice firms in default

The customers of five firms declared in default last month will be in line for compensation, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said. Three advice firms are on the lifeboat fund’s default list for September: London-based J. Soussan, Kent firm Foreman Financial Services and The Financial Factory in northern Belfast. Hertfordshire-based mortgage adviser, Independent Mortgage […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com