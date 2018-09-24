Tilney adds adviser to London planning team

Adviser Duncan Budd is closing his firm DB Financial to join Tilney’s London office.

Budd will work alongside an investment manager in an approach that sees both parties provide a full wealth management service to clients.

Tilney confirmed to Money Marketing that Budd’s firm DB Financial will cease operation.

DB Financial was established in 2007. The firm mostly services high-net-worth clients.

Budd previously held executive roles with both Schroders and Lloyds in Singapore.

Tilney regional financial planning head Richard Dawes says: “Duncan has spent the past 28 years in the industry, forging strong bonds with clients across the globe. His wealth of expertise will be invaluable to both the team in London and the company as a whole as we continue to strengthen our presence across the country.”

The appointment follows that of former Royal London chief operating officer Andy Grant as Tilney financial planning head earlier last month.

Grant is replacing Andy Cowan who will retire after 23 years with Tilney.