Tilney raids Brown Shipley for trio of hires

Tilney is set to double the size of the discretionary investment management team in its Manchester office with three new hires.

Tilney’s new Manchester hires are Andrew Ramsden, Ben Griffiths and Danielle Bamber, each of whom joins from private bank Brown Shipley. They will complement a thirteen-strong team of financial planning professionals in Manchester.

Andrew Ramsden will be joining Tilney in early 2019. He is an investment manager who has worked in private banking and wealth management for nearly three decades. He is both a chartered wealth manager and a chartered financial planner.

Also set to join Tilney as an investment director is Ben Griffiths. He will join Tilney next month. Griffiths is both a chartered wealth manager, a chartered member of the Chartered Institute for Secutiries and Investment, and a member of the Court of Protection Practitioners Association.

Tilney adds adviser to London planning team

Danielle Bamber will become an associate director in the investment management team. Prior to this, she spent four years at Brown Shipley, initially on the graduate scheme, qualifying as a chartered wealth manager.

Tilney’s head of investment management England Alan Edwards says: “In Greater Manchester, the enlarged investment team will look to strengthen our relationships with other professional services firms including lawyers, accountants and financial advisers as a trusted partner for bespoke investment management.

“The team will also work collaboratively with Tilney’s own financial planners to provide clients with a truly holistic and joined-up approach to their financial affairs.

“We see great opportunities for developing our presence in the Greater Manchester area. The scaling-up of our investment management team in Manchester, alongside our sizeable operation in Liverpool, is a really important sign of our commitment and ambition to be the leading wealth manager in the North West.”