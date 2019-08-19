Money Marketing
Tilney confirms Smith & Williamson merger in works

Tilney has confirmed that it is in exclusive talks with Smith & Williamson over an acquisition.

The board of Tilney said in a statement this morning, that the discussions are “ongoing” and that there can be “no certainty that a transaction will proceed.”

The statement follows media reports about the merger over the weekend.

Tilney added it would make further announcement “when appropriate.”

When Tilney entered a bidding war in 2017 over Smith & Williamson, which had also received interest from Rathbones, it declined to confirm its interest to the press.

Former Towry group chief executive Andrew Fisher was appointed a non-executive director by Smith & Williamson last January, fueling speculation deal discussions could come back to the table, since Tilney acquired Towry in 2016.

A merger would see Tilney grow to £45bn in assets under management, and would expand Tilney into broader tax advice and financial planning services.

Tilney , according to Sky New sources, made an all-cash bid for Smith & Williamson in the face of competition from rival Rathbones in 2017, which had previously been in talks to acquire Smith & Williamson.

Last year, Smith & Williamson denied that it was still seeking a buyer, saying that any stock market listing would not come to fruition before the second half of 2019 as it planned to focus on organic growth and readying its technology systems.

Tilney, by contrast, has grown by acquisition in recent years, particularly through buying up Towry in 2016, which itself had snapped up Ashcourt Rowan the year before. Tilney remains owned by private equity firm Permira.

