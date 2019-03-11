Money Marketing
Tilney’s Edinburgh hires boost phone advice team

By

Scotland-Flag-Scottish-700x450.jpgTilney’s hire of two associate advisers in Scotland now gives it a 17-strong telephone advice team.

They will both join the national firm’s Edinburgh office.

The London-headquartered financial planning and investment advice firm also has 200 face-to-face advisers.

New telephone adviser Graham Murphy was an independent financial adviser at Money Matters Independent Financial Planning between 1997 and 2003 and spent a decade as a financial adviser with Royal Bank of Scotland before exiting in 2013.

James Reekie who has also joined Tilney is a former Royal London business support consultant.

Tilney head of telephone advice Steven Sprague says: “Tilney is proud to be one of the few UK-wide wealth management firms to have offices in the three largest cities in Scotland and we are deeply committed to growing our presence in each of these, as these two new hires are testament to.

Profile: Tilney boss on juggling financial planning and investment management

“Providing specialist advice to clients over the telephone is a very important part of our business and tailors specifically to those clients who do not require ongoing face-to-face service.”

Tilney’s telephone advisers are based across the UK in some of its 30 offices.

The group also recently added £340m in assets to its coffers, acquiring the wealth management business of accountants Moore Stephens at the start of the year.

