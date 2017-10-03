Money Marketing

Tilney appoints new chief executive as Peter Hall exits

By
Chris Woodhouse

Tilney has announced the appointment of a new chief executive as it confirms Peter Hall will step down after seven years’ service.

Chris Woodhouse, who was most recently chief executive of UK motoring and financial services group RAC, will replace Hall.

Hall will become an adviser to Permira.

Tilney chairman Will Samuel says Hall led Tilney through a period of rapid growth.

He has been responsible for the successful integration of the Tilney, Bestinvest, Ingenious and Towry businesses to create one of the leading wealth management firms with over £23bn of client assets and an excellent reputation,” Samuel says.

Woodhouse says Tilney has brought together some of Britain’s “most respected brands in the wealth management space”, with a high calibre team of professionals and broad range of services.

Recent changes in in the landscape for pensions mean there is a need for high quality financial advice, investment management and guidance which puts the customer first.

Woodhouse was responsible for the expansion of RAC’s financial services offer, resulting in a doubling of profit during his five years at the group.

He has also held senior management roles at Debenhams and Homebase and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and an associate of the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

