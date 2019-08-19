Tilney and Smith & Williamson reignite merger talks

Tilney has reentered the race to acquire fellow wealth manager Smith & Williamson, according to reports.

Smith & Williamson was in discussions with Rathbones over a potential deal in 2017, before Tilney upped the ante by putting in a bid of its own, according to Sky News sources.

No deal was secured however, leaving Smith & Williamson to line up a potential stock market flotation instead.

However, the Sunday Times now reports that Tilney and Smith & Williamson have returned to the table.

If successful, Tilney would add Smith & Williamson’s £21bn in assets to the £24bn it has under management, and would expand into a wider set of tax advice and financial planning services.

Last year, Smith & Williamson denied that it was still seeking a buyer, saying that any stock market listing would not come to fruition before the second half of 2019 as it planned to focus on organic growth and readying its technology systems.

Tilney, by contrast, has grown by acquisition in recent years, particularly through buying up Towry in 2016, which itself had snapped up Ashcourt Rowan the year before. Tilney remains owned by private equity firm Permira.

Former Towry group chief executive Andrew Fisher was appointed a non-executive director by Smith & Williamson last January.