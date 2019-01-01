Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tilney adds £340m in assets with second year-end acquisition

By

Vertically-integrated national Tilney has acquired the wealth management business of accountants Moore Stephens.

Tilney, which operates both financial planning and investment management services, will take on 11 new staff and £340m in assets through a business transfer agreement with Moore Stephens.

The deal is the second the firm has signed around Christmas, having also announced the purchase of Midlands-based Index Wealth Management on Christmas Eve.

Tilney will take over operations Moore Stephens had across personal, corporate and trust clients.

Five London-based Moore Stephens advisers will make the move over to Tilney, including head of wealth management Stephen Humphreys and partner James Springham.

Profile: Tilney boss on juggling financial planning and investment management

Humphreys says: “We are very excited to be joining Tilney and have been impressed with the firm’s depth of expertise in both financial planning and investment management. Tilney also has a lot of experience advising the clients of both accountancy firms and lawyers, so the understanding and cultural fit between our team and their businesses really is excellent.”

Tilney’s 2017 results showed a 68 per cent increase in revenue to £226.5m, as it said it would look to invest more than £15m in a new platform project.

Since then, hires and acquisitions have looked to expand its offering for high-net-worth and private clients.

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
101

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
4

Sunken treasure and truffle trees: FOS reveals quirkiest investment complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service has revealed the top five alternative investments it has received complaints about in the past five years. It says that while these investments could either be regulated or unregulated depending on the specific circumstances, they are likely to be considered as non-traditional. Unregulated investments have been in the spotlight for much […]

Wells Street Journal: Pensions Regulator lobs a rotten Nest egg

Much has been made of the Government’s taxpayer funded campaign encouraging voters to back remaining in the EU. The Leave side predictably went ballastic when details emerged of the 14-page booklet sent to every household in the UK at a cost of £9m. Leading Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage also presumably received the handy […]

US election

Capital Market Notes, November 2016 David Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Global Asset Management, looks at the impact on markets and portfolios since the somewhat surprising outcome of the US election. Click here

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

SimplyBiz chair Davy says courts should decide large FOS complaints

SimplyBiz chairman Ken Davy has questioned whether staff at the Financial Ombudsman Service would be able to take on larger complaints if the compensation limit at the adjudicator is increased. Responding to a consultation on proposals to increase FOS’ compensation limit from £150,000 to £350,000, Davy says he fears that this could reduce access to […]

Abraham Okusanya: Are happiness and retirement income really correlated?

A fascinating new paper by L&G, entitled Retirement Income Riddle: New perspectives on how we make financial choices and their impact on our wellbeing, looks at the relationship between happiness and the retirement income option people choose. Conducted by think-tank Demos using the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing database, the research focuses on people on […]

Standard Life scheme to pay member £20k over transfer delay

Trustees of the Standard Life Staff Pension Scheme must pay a member nearly £20,000 for the investment losses resulting from a delayed transfer. In the upheld Pensions Ombudsman ruling, Mr L complains he was given misleading information regarding his statutory right to transfer and he lost money. Mr L is a current employee of Standard […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Tilney adds £340m in assets with second year-end acquisition – Money Marketing – Short Term Wealth 2nd January 2019 at 7:01 am

    […] By Editor   Posted on January 1, 2019January 2, 2019 This post was originally published on this sitehttps://lh3.googleusercontent.com/proxy/t7QWMt4LpH-EXGWzTP3eYj9duv2tJJm5orqwgoEZNq8m7LSKgBG4yQKCeOcCmQwhKBOaSBtDwIWdy8csjpl1GN8r6cDJy01EfcfuT6cZpUbwoSCdNmqovi-8lyC6NFTReaYg4EBCQTrydZX5r_ERys4j_qC2adx1UQdSMkqkkfHHixBQSgz_uf_zPZBuH9XLH_zZcjf-mxiVSqTITKULzQ=-w150-h150-c […]

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com