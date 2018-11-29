Threesixty signs deal for exclusive risk profiling service

Support service provider Threesixty has struck a deal with risk profiling firm Dynamic Planner to provide an exclusive service to its clients.

The deal comes two months after reports emerged that fellow support provider SimplyBiz would be removing the use of Dynamic Planner from its adviser membership offerings.

Money Marketing understands Threesixty fielded multiple enquiries from advisers looking to switch support service provider in September as increasing numbers of advisers cited concerns over declining SimplyBiz services.

A bespoke version of Dynamic Planner will now be used to help Threesixty clients access suitability letters more simply and provide a full range of fund lists.

Dynamic Planner chief executive Ben Goss says he will work closely with Threesixty on providing necessary technologies.

Goss says: “The very latest in compliance services and technology [will] drive efficiencies, ensure suitability, and ultimately to add value to the adviser-client relationship.”

Threesixty managing director Russell Facer says: “We have been keen to explore ways in which joined-up thinking with technology can help improve its clients’ advice practices – importantly, in a uniform and consistent way.

“It prides itself on the delivery of quality advice and solutions, and does not tie a firm’s size, turnover, or number of employees, to fees it charges members.”

Dynamic Planner also recently extended its fund analysis to cover 49 asset classes.