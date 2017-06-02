Money Marketing

Three years of Modi: what next for India?

Kunal Desai, Head of India Equites

Three years’ ago India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept into power in an historic election. The first party in the country’s history to govern without the need for coalition support, Modi’s BJP was voted in on the promise of an impressive reform agenda. Under Modi, India’s macroeconomic health is the strongest it has been in a decade whilst growth is accelerating, inflation is falling and external vulnerabilities are diminishing argues Kunal Desai, Manager of the Neptune India Fund.

