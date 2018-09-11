Steve Bee: The three crises at the heart of our pension system

There has been more talk lately about the disparity between the value of pension entitlements accrued by public and private sector employees.
It appears many are still surprised how much more some public sector employees’ pensions are worth than those in the private sector.
There are many reasons for that but it is the confusion around it which epitomises the real problem with the UK’s pension system.
It is just not well understood. It is not understood by employers or employees, certainly, but I doubt it is properly understood by those in the government or the media either.
We regularly talk of the “pensions crisis” in this country without realising that we have, and always have had, three such crises going on here, not one.
The main one of these is that half the UK workforce has been completely reliant on the state for income in retirement for over half
a century.
The state second pension (in all its many forms over time) being used to supplement the basic state pension entitlement was perhaps one of the biggest mistakes we have ever made in the field of pensions. That it has now been replaced by auto-enrolment for all is significant but, at the low levels of contribution currently required, it is unlikely to make a substantial difference to retirement income for many millions of workers.
Our second crisis is that most public sector pensions are paid for out of general taxation rather than being funded by money invested the way private sector pensions are.
So, in a world where generous defined benefit schemes are still being built up by public sector employees, most private sector bosses are unable or unwilling to cover such expensive schemes for their staff.
Our third crisis derives from that very point. Over the last two decades, private sector DB schemes have been phased out for new employees, as well as for some existing employees too.
The switch from DB structures to the simplicity of defined contribution has unfortunately come hand in hand with a general decrease in
the amount that private sector employers are prepared to pay into workplace schemes.
This has brought the disparity with public sector pensions into sharp relief, leading many people to feel they are paying more in taxes for others’ pensions than they are in contributions for their own.
If we have one element that is common to these three distinct crises, it is the level of contribution that employers are prepared to pay towards their employees’ pensions.
Those in the public sector are clearly willing to pay more than those in the private sector.
So, with this in mind, is it not time to consider whether inducements could be offered to companies to increase the value of the contributions they make to their staff pensions?
Perhaps differing levels of corporation tax or other taxes on business? It is something to think about.
Steve, I think your slightly off here. Nobody is “willing” to pay more for pension benefits in the state sector, it is what they have to pay to be a member of the scheme and given how generous the schemes are most are not daft enough to opt out.
Most private sector employers, took the switch from DB to DC as an excuse to reduce the employer contributions, not because they had any reason or need to, but it makes the bottom line look better.
Education is the key, not incentives to private sector employers.
Additionally all state sector schemes should be switched to funded from a certain date, so the true sustainability of those schemes can be demonstrated or not.
And yes you find me one person in the private sector who thinks paying more tax to fund the pensions of those who now earn more than the average for the same job in the private sector is fair..
It’s all about government policy and the vested self interest of politicians and has nothing to do with what’s in the country or people’s best interests.
I agree with much of what you say, Duncan, but nobody was complaining about high public sector pay (certainly not for nurses and midwives) until the crash, which was caused by the private sector.
Certainly, for a period, salaries had improved (to some extent) in the public sector but they have slipped back, so far, that their is a huge shortage of nurses and midwives, which won’t be addressed until pay and working conditions improve.
Workers in the private sector (which includes me) should remember they are not paying tax just to fund somebody else’s NHS pension, they are paying tax for a service so that we have someone that can fix us when we are sick or save us when we, or our family members, may otherwise die.
It would help if the valuation against life time allowance was truthful re DB arrangements. The 20 times income was set in the early 90’2, today you would need 40 times income to purchase the annuity. Explaining the value of a DB pension arrangement is simple, but few actually understand the true value, especially in the Public sector.
The biggest boost to confidence would be Governments to stop changing the rules every few years. The public have a very big mistrust of pensions, as the goal posts keep being moved. How can anyone plan for the future not even knowing if they will be able to retire at that age, as it might be increased.
I suspect the public would be far less understanding if they actually knew how much the Gold Plated pension enjoyed by Government works cost them in taxation. Maybe it is time to balance the playing field and for the Public Sector to follow the Private sector and move to DC arrangements. No that would be interesting.
Just what I am speaking about in my comment, below, Martin. I don’t know a single nurse that has a gold plated pension. That is just Daily Mail speak.
They are not all earning £50,000 per year you know, and many have had to take a few years out to bring up their children.
If you don’t want a health service (and you soon might not have one with stealth privatisation and disappearing staff) don’t use it next time you have an accident.
I have long said that a switch to money purchase schemes, in the public sector should be acceptable, but only for new employees. Then everyone would know exactly what they were getting into at the start of their employment and existing employees would not feel hard done by because they wouldn’t be affected. However, it should be considered (or remembered) that the final salary public sector pensions were a part of the overall pay structure and did, to a great extent, compensate for doing some pretty crappy jobs that were low paid.
A ‘decent’ pension was, at least, one thing to look forward to for (just as an example because I have long term knowledge/contact of/with these occupations) nurses and midwives, who often suffer their own, lifelong, physical problems due to their duties.
It must also be remembered that these same nurses and midwives (along with others) have had many years of pay cuts, in real terms, and have taken more of a battering than the rest of us since the financial crash of 2008; and any that have recently retired, or may soon do so, have also seen those massive pay cuts affect their pensions, for the rest of their lives. Not only that but they have been treated with a fair amount of derision from various sections of society and the media and, I’m sorry to say, some unsympathetic advisers that use this website.
Any future changes that occur have to be accompanied by a fair review of pay and working conditions which, at least in the NHS, are appalling.