Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Thousands lose lifetime allowance protection since A-Day

By

Over 12,000 investors have notified HM Revenue and Customs they have lost one of the various forms of lifetime allowance protection introduced since ‘A-Day’ in 2006.

Since the pension tax simplification regime came in to force, four separate protection rules have been created as transitional measures to minimise the impact of lifetime allowance cuts – enhanced protection, fixed protection (2012), fixed protection (2014) and fixed protection (2016).

A Freedom of Information request from AJ Bell shows that around 12,000 savers have reported breaching their protections since A-Day.

This can happen for a number of reasons, including where savers voided the terms of their protection when auto-enrolment came into force and failed to opt out of their workplace schemes.

AJ Bell says there has been a notable increase in recorded breaches since auto-enorlment was introduced, with a particular spike since 2017 as more small businesses were bought into the net.

However, breaching any other terms and conditions can also invalidate protection, and result in retrospective tax bills.

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby says: “In a recent first-tier tribunal ruling, the judge decided a man who had accidentally voided his lifetime allowance fixed protection by failing to cancel a contribution standing order should have the protection reinstated.

“If HMRC is unable to get the ruling overturned at appeal, it may mean thousands of pension savers who have had their protection certificate revoked are knocking on its door asking for their money back.”

“Whether it is doctors being hit with tax bills for breaching the annual allowance taper or savers losing fixed protection after contributing to a pension, it’s clear the inherent complexity of the pensions system is causing problems for higher earners.

“The government should review the pension tax regime and consider simpler alternatives which don’t unnecessarily hamper those doing the right thing and saving for retirement.”

Recommended
1

David Blunkett: Tell clients things will be alright in the end

Former work and pensions secretary David Blunkett has urged advisers to keep telling clients to think long-term, and that the worst of the uncertainty may soon be behind us. Speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference on Thursday, Blunkett reflected on the peculiar state of current affairs, how we got here and where we go […]
20

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: The tech provider shaking up the protection space

In the seven years since technology provider iPipeline acquired the Assureweb business, the company has made huge advances in what is offered to advisers via its portal, as well as a number of other significant acquisitions. In January last year, it bought TCP Life Systems, the company that now provides the life insurance administration for […]

Why is relationship management so important for advisers?

It’s easy to see technology as a threat, but it doesn’t have to be; professional advisers, unlike robo-advisers, can excel at the soft skills – valuing clients, respecting them, understanding their investment objectives and feelings. All of these are major contributors to building long-term trust and relationships. Watch the full video and also find out […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Richard Buxton: Yet deeper into the looking glass

It is clear that 10 years on from the global financial crisis, we are a long way from back to normal A year ago, the US economy was on a tear, boosted by the sugar rush of Donald Trump’s tax cuts. China, on the other hand, was already slowing materially in response to the authorities’ […]

Can small advice businesses really guarantee continuity?

A period of poor health could cause headaches for smaller firms. Here, four experts reveal how they maintain business continuity Clients who are advised by firms in a network often have the assurance that a planner will always be on hand if theirs is unavailable. But what about firms where there might not be another […]

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Brewin Dolphin poaches Coutts wealth manager for West End team

Brewin Dolphin has appointed Anthony Rawlinson as wealth director for its West End team. Rawlinson is the fifth recent appointment after a wave of new hires into the “1762 from Brewin Dolphin” financial planning proposition. Rawlinson joined Brewin Dolphin from Coutts & Co, where he worked as a discretionary portfolio manager for seven years. Before […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Terry Mullender 11th April 2019 at 3:49 pm

    And what about Primary Protection? The Lifetime Allowance makes no sense as long as the Annual Allowance is in force and is a blatant tax grab on investor growth.

    Perhaps all those Civil Servants at HMRC who are members of the Civil Service Occupational Pension Scheme (DB) need to revise the 20 x multiple (when assessing benefits against the LTA) upwards to say 30 to bring it more into line with defined contribution schemes. I somehow dont see them rushing to do this…..

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com