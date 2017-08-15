Thinking outside the investment box

Meeting the minimum 35 hours of continuing professional development (CPD) throughout the year is not difficult. There are many seminars, webinars and online tools, but it is obviously important to find the ones that really benefit your business and, ultimately, your clients.

To achieve the best outcomes, it is important that we are smart in the way we approach subject areas, and in the way we disseminate the information learned throughout the firm. We then break down the firm into investment committees, which specialise in certain areas and can focus their CPD learning time. The main beneficiaries of this are clients because the new learning is applied to portfolios through the investment process.

We have had three external fund specialists come to our office to present to three asset class committees. Ashmore Group has been discussing emerging markets, HICL talked about infrastructure and Impact Healthcare explained its newly created real estate investment trust. All this structured learning and research will be fed through the committees and filtered down to every portfolio manager at Cazenove Capital.

Bringing specialists in is one thing but making sure that our portfolio managers become specialists in their own right is also important. Even before our managers have passed their investment exams, they are entered into the CPD programme with the intention that everyone finds a home within at least one asset class committee. Not only does this form an essential learning environment for the less experienced, but sometimes these younger portfolio managers can teach the old dogs a few new tricks when investments are looked at from a fresh angle.

The key is to make sure we are being innovative in our learning – in other words, always looking for new opportunities for the portfolios and not just sticking to what we know. Removing tunnel vision is vital in an often turbulent financial environment.

That is why Cazenove Capital has recently focused attention on key diversifying asset classes such as infrastructure, absolute return, renewable energy and specialist property vehicles such as student housing and GP surgeries, which are used, where appropriate, as part of a genuine multi-asset investment style.

Click here for more

This article is issued by Cazenove Capital which is part of the Schroders Group and a trading name of Schroder & Co. Limited, 12 Moorgate, London, EC2R 6DA. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Nothing in this document should be deemed to constitute the provision of financial, investment or other professional advice in any way. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and the income from it may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. This document may include forward-looking statements that are based upon our current opinions, expectations and projections. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. All data contained within this document is sourced from Cazenove Capital unless otherwise stated.