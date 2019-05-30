Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Think tank urges caution on further minimum wage increases

By

Low-paid workers could be priced out of the job market when another recession hits if the UK does not slow down its increases to the minimum wage, a think tank has warned.

The Resolution Foundation said that future rises should be done more cautiously, despite applauding the work to improve the minimum wage since 2015.

Increases to the minimum wage have not halted improvements in employment rates, but Reuters reports the Resolution Foundation as saying that this is based on economic progress that may only be temporary.

“The minimum wage is at a crossroads,” the Resolution Foundation says. “Policymakers seeking to combine ambition with caution might wish to aim for a still fast – but slightly slower rate – of increase than recently seen.”

The Resolution Foundation echoes calls made by the Labour Party in recent years that rises should still continue, and that a rate of a around £10 an hour would help alleviate low paid work.

This would mean that jobs paying less than two thirds of the median hourly wage could be removed.

“Such an ambitious move would transform the labour market,” Reuters quotes Resolution Foundation analyst Nye Cominetti as saying.

Recommended
1

AJ Bell: AA taper will kick those who are already down

The negative effects of the government’s annual allowance taper will not just be felt by the public sector and groups most vocal about it such as doctors and NHS consultants, says AJ Bell. The group says private sector workers are also feeling the pinch of the unpopular tax taper which effects around 300,000 people. AJ […]

Continuum partners with North West IFA

National advice firm Continuum has merged with Cumbria-based IFA Gary Charlesworth. Continuum director Martin Brown says Charlesworth joins as a partner: “We do not acquire businesses, no money has changed hands.” “Gary has become partner in our business and brought his clients with him. As a partner he has a stake in Continuum, should any […]

Lorraine Mouat: Managing unintended consequences of SM&CR

Firms can reduce the impact by identifying challenges early and adopting some key measures The Senior Managers and Certification Regime is due to be implemented for all Financial Services and Markets Act authorised firms regulated by the FCA on 9 December. While firms need to prepare for the regulatory requirements, they should also be aware […]

support service providers

Industry needs to communicate value of advice more study says

The financial advice profession has to collaborate more to promote the value of advice as a study finds one third of people shy away from taking advice due to concerns about trust. The findings come from a detailed look at the nation’s wealth and debt in research commissioned by Open Money and conducted by the […]

FCA responds to consultation on ‘improving the quality of pension transfer advice’

Robin Nimmo, Strategic Insight Manager at Royal London, looks at the FCA’s response to its latest consultation on pension transfer advice. On Thursday 4 October the FCA published policy statement PS18/20, its response to consultation paper CP18/7 on improving the quality of pension transfer advice. What’s in the policy statement? Standards to be met before […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Is advice still being cross-subsidised from elsewhere?

Vertically integrated firms continue to make a loss on advice arms, but change might be afoot For larger advice groups, vertical integration remains the model of choice. Integrating advice, wealth management and platforms, they argue, gives a better service to the client, tighter management of risk and allows servicing of a broader range of customers. […]

Aviva to fine tune platform drawdown features over summer

Aviva says it is focused on the completion of drawdown and investment features on its platform over the summer. Head of platform propositions Mike Hogg shed light on how developments at the platform are progressing in an interview with Money Marketing. He says the provider has been working on the improvement of drawdown functionality, investment […]

Malcolm_Kerr_EY
2

Malcolm Kerr: The value of reviewing client charges

Reassessing fees on portfolios can identify savings or show clients they are getting good value I received my annual ex-post costs and charges disclosure statement from the discretionary fund manager that oversees my Sipp investments last week. It is the first such statement to arrive. As someone still close to the retail investment market, I […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com