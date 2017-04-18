Theresa May announces snap general election

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a snap general election.
Speaking at Downing St, she announced it will take place on 8 June.
Sterling regained ground having fallen earlier in the morning as news that she was due to make a surprise announcement spread, down 0.3 per cent to $1.2528 an hour before the news of the was confirmed.
Earlier in the day it had reached a three-week high against the US dollar hitting $1.2615.
May’s statement adds to political volatility in Europe and further afield with the first round of voting in the French presidential elections set to take place this week.
May says she decided to call the election “with reluctance” but that “the country is coming together but Westminster is not”.
Since the Brexit referendum last June Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish National Party have been vocal in their opposition to the Government’s approach to exiting the EU.
In her speech today May laid down a challenge to her opposition parties saying: “This is your moment to show you mean it”.
She warned that the decision facing the country “is all about leadership” and that the other parties must show they do not treat politics “as a game”.
She said: “They underestimate our determination to get the job done.”
An opportunity for the Remainers to give the Government a kicking. Unless there is a 70% turnout the election should be declared void.
The excuse rings a bit hollow. I suspect the real reason to hold the snap election is to pre-empt the disasters waiting in the wings. Then if they win (which they probably will) they can then say ‘Well you voted for it’ when things turn out badly.
Or just that Labour are 20 points behind in the polls.
Spot on Harry
Mind you, the referendum, itself, should have required a much bigger majority to justify making such a huge political change. Let’s just hope that the remainers do take the opportunity but, as you say, it seems unlikely. Given another year and a half, when it looks as if the brexit doings is hitting the fan from all directions, there would probably have been a better chance.
I wonder how many millions the Remainers will now dedicate to show their real support for their cause, the LibDem party, in a vain hope of their surprise election victory…. Ok – maybe the latter won’t happen but time for remainers to put their money where their mouths are! Wouldn’t it be good if SNP has a drubbing at the same time?! Perhaps a few Conservative remoaners like Anna Soubry will be deselected by local associations as well…
Harry, if 70% is the magic figure for turnout, we should never have joined the EEC in the first place.
EEC1975 had a turnout of 64%, on which 67% voted for the EEC. So, that’s under 70% voted and under 50% of the eligible electorate voted to stay in the EEC.
Not to mention the litany of lies 1975 voters were told about a common market only, and the hand over of huge UK resources, such as Fisheries, after the result and for nothing.