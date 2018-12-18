The year in charts: Five key advice market trends for 2018

It has been another buoyant year for the advice market.

While we might have hit some speed bumps along the way, a deeper dive into numbers shows plenty of positive trends.

Here’s a selection of our favourites that we’ve turn into charts showing some of the key movements over the past year.

Can’t stop the consolidation

It was hard to ignore the pace at which advice firms continued to merge in 2018. Firms both large and small elected to join forces as the names of major consolidators like Succession, Fairstone and Ascot Lloyd kept making headlines.

This was reflected in an increase in the average number of advisers per advice firm, according to numbers collected by trade body Pimfa.

The biggest name in the world of consolidation this year was undoutedly AFH. The Bromsgrove-headquartered advice and wealth management firm acquired some 17 IFA businesses in its last financial year from up and down the country. Here’s an idea of what they paid for who:

Amid the mergers, the number of advisers in the market as a whole continued its slow upward climb. Having seen a drop-off ahead of the RDR as advisers elected to exit the market, it’s good to see things moving in the right direction again.

2. A league of listings

Advice firms weren’t the only people consolidating this year. Alliance Trust Savings and Interactive Investor sealed a merger in October, which could prove pretty significant for any ATS fans out there, since we’re still unclear what II’s plans are for the advised side of the business.

But if platforms weren’t merging, they were floating, with no less than four big names in the advised platform space taking the IPO plunge this year. Here’s how they’ve done since, according to data from The Lang Cat.

3. Investment trusts impress

2018 saw Fundsmith break the record for a successful investment company launch in October, topping £820m in fundraising.

Here’s the nearest competitors it beat, based on data from the Association of Investment Companies:

Overall, performance in the investment trust arena was solid this year. Here’s the top performers for the year to date and how they have fared over the past three years:

4. DB transfers divide opinion

The market still seems unsure when the defined benefit transfer boom will end. While the level of transfers does appear to have dipped from a high in early 2018, they are still running at over £8.5bn a quarter, and ticked up in the third quarter of this year, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics:

The regulator will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the numbers after its latest report into suitability found that less than half of the advice it reviewed was suitable. Here’s the results of its latest investigation into 18 firms:

5. When is advice not advice?

The dividing line between advice and guidance was a theme that ran throughout the year. Digital wealth manager Nutmeg started an “advice” proposition, the FCA updated its rules to align with Mifid II, and the Single Financial Guidance Body – the government organisation merging Pension Wise, The Pensions Advisory Service and the Money Advice Service – started to take shape.

But concerns continued over whether guidance would be able to cut it in an ever more complex retirement space.

FCA data showed that around a third of drawdown sales were non-advised, up from only 5 per cent before the launch of the pension freedoms.

Zurich also found retirees are increasingly less likely to seek ongoing advice once they start drawing down income from their pension, with the proportion of retirees getting ongoing advice varying signifcantly across the country:

Plenty to be positive about indeed, but let’s not ignore 2019’s headwinds.