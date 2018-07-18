Money Marketing
View more on these topics

What next for multi-asset?

By

The multi-asset label covers a diverse and complex range of investment funds and approaches.

The common characteristic is that they deliver a return profile which reduces the risk of investing in those asset classes individually.

Multi-asset fund managers aim to deliver superior returns while balancing the portfolio to ensure that the level of risk being taken is appropriate.

Including asset classes that are not typically correlated to equities can lessen the volatility and drawdown experience for investors when equity markets sell off.

Multi-asset funds can help investors and advisers meet a range of needs and objectives. Returns from multi-asset funds may come in the form of income, capital growth or total return; from a mix of assets including equities, fixed income (both sovereign and corporate), property, commodities, alternative assets and cash. Actively hedging currency exposure can also help investors achieve their intended outcomes.

Newer breed multi-asset funds typically have pre-defined outcomes and risk expectations making them a welcome addition to the multi-asset landscape.

In the 1980s and 1990s things appeared simpler. Investors looking for a diversified portfolio had the choice of with-profits or managed funds. With-profits funds were generally the choice for investors who wanted greater security through perceived guarantees. Managed funds were often selected by those who wanted a bit more control and transparency from their investments.

However, both these approaches ultimately disappointed. With-profits failed to deliver the returns expected. In the early 2000s many policyholders were surprised to learn they were exposed to market risk, as ultimately funds can only pay out what has been earned over the medium to long term. This led to the demise of flows to the sector.

Managed funds carried more equity risk than many investors had appreciated. So-called balanced funds ended up with equity 85 per cent exposure and cautious funds with equity 60 per cent exposure.

In the aftermath of the global financial crisis the Investment Association sought to clarify this misnomer by relabelling the managed fund sectors to more accurately reflect their most significant risk – the equity exposure of the fund. For example, the Balanced Managed sector was re-named Mixed Investment 40-85 per cent Shares.

Post RDR, retail advisers have turned to multi-asset funds as an outsourced solution, while they focus on core financial planning. The outsourced model offers the flexibility to replace underperforming managers while retaining the client.

The IA Mixed Investment sectors include the majority of retail multi-asset funds and the sectors combined include over 500 funds. Demand has grown strongly over recent years; from circa £40bn in 2010 to £145bn in 2018, a 300 per cent increase in a little over eight years.

In April 2017, the IA launched a new Volatility Managed sector for funds that have a primary outcome that is risk targeted. The sector already has £25.1bn, with most of these funds having a multi-asset structure. Many of the funds in the new sector moved from other IA sectors at launch but there have also been many new fund launches – at launch there were 83 funds and now there are 103. The Targeted Absolute Return sector is home to most of the outcome orientated absolute return funds available. This sector was launched in 2007 but has seen enormous growth and today boasts assets under management of £78.6m.

Traditional managed funds, fund of funds, risk targeted funds, outcome focused absolute return strategies, outcome orientated growth and income funds, model portfolio services and with-profits funds all make up a diverse and fluid multi-asset landscape.

There remains a wide range of fees in the sector. Across all the Mixed Investment sectors, the median ongoing charges figure ranges from 1.08 per cent to 1.25 per cent. Distributors have become increasingly aware of investor and regulatory sensitivity around costs. This can be illustrated by the median OCF of the newest IA sector, Volatility Managed, which stands at 0.9 per cent – meaningfully lower than the more established Mixed Investment sectors.

The pressure on costs is unlikely to dissipate any time soon and has led to a swathe of new fund launches using passive funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Newer entrants have placed pressure on the traditional multi-manager fund universe which now looks expensive with OCFs of around 1.5 per cent. When adviser and platform fees are added, the total cost to the investor is heavy and puts pressure on multi-manager funds to perform consistently above their other multi-asset peers to justify these costs.

Total cost should be a focus for investors and advisers. With adviser charges typically ranging between 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent and platform charges between 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent, it is becoming harder to justify the additional fees of traditional multi-manager funds which sit well above their sector.

We see little reason for the popularity of multi-asset funds and solutions to dissipate anytime soon. The structural drivers supporting their use by advisers and investors seem firmly set.

Square Mile’s characteristics of successful strategies:

Meeting a clients’ suitability requirement

Advisers can only make suitable recommendations if funds are clear about their performance and risk objectives and how they meet those objectives. “Value for money” does not preclude higher-cost offerings, but they must demonstrate superior risk-adjusted returns.

Articulation of an expected risk profile is essential if an investor or adviser is to make a judgment on the investment’s suitability. Advisers retain responsibility for suitability even if they have outsourced investment management.

Investment capability to meet objective

In short, are there enough resources to meet the fund’s ambitions? Do they have enough people to research a range of asset classes successfully? Is this approach diligent and repeatable?

A good and well-defined investment process helps to deliver continuity of approach and anticipated outcome. It should have clear risk controls to ensure that managers do not exceed the remit of their mandate and expose investors to unintended and unexpected risk.

Does the fund remain suitable and is it meeting objectives?

Funds are not static, and multi-asset funds need to be tested against their stated objectives to ensure they remain suitable for clients.

Within the scope of the fund’s mandate, objective and investment approach, funds with flexibility and a wide tool kit have the potential to deliver more consistent returns through time.

Many multi-asset funds launched after the financial crisis in 2008 have arguably yet to be fully tested; many have track records of less than five years.

Diane Earnshaw is head of client relationships at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research

Recommended

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank
1

MPs call for collective defined contribution pensions

MPs have encouraged the government to seek innovation and the “great potential gains” of collective defined contribution pension schemes, a report published this morning by the work and pensions committee says. The committee says the schemes, which are already highly successful in Denmark and the Netherlands, offer advantages of a middle ground between defined benefit […]

Pension-Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank
2

Pension scam losses jump 70%

The delay on the ban of pensions cold-calling until the Autumn will continue to compound fraud problems in the pensions space, AJ Bell says. The platform has responded to figures from City of London Police who say pensions are the common target for the increased number of investment fraudsters this tax year. A total of £51m has […]

Flurry of FCA activity to impact mortgage advisers

Regulator unveils proposed directory of senior financial services professionals, publishes fees for 2018/19 and approves new tech-based mortgage firms. The Financial Conduct Authority published a raft of reports, consultations and policy initiatives over the past month and many will have a direct impact on the mortgage sector. Recently, the FCA has put forward plans to […]

Tax year-end planning for annual allowance

Last tax year-end there was a lot to think about in relation to planning. The introduction of the tapered annual allowance and the implications of moving to a fixed pension input period, the reduction in the lifetime allowance and potentially applying for protection, and the concern about changes to tax relief, to name a few. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

The Wells Street Journal: Phone a clone and haircuts and homebrew

Out of context “If you hear any music, don’t worry, it’s not my iPod.” Pimfa’s Liz Field apologises to MM after train delays force her to dash into a coffee shop for an interview “Paid in wine please.” Yardstick Agency Founder Phil Bray jokes about his payment preference after giving financial planning personality Phil Billingham a […]

Inflation figures cast doubt over interest rate rise

Inflation stayed put at 2.4 per cent in June, bucking against an expectation it would rise to 2.6 per cent. Data from the Office for National Statistics released today show inflation will remain at its lowest level for 12 months. Smith & Williamson Global Inflation-Linked Bond Fund manager Thomas Wells says the Bank of England will now […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com